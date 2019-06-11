Writer’s final words on lies, truth, integrity and saving grace

Mike Johnson was correct in his June 6th letter: “… Bill Clinton WAS impeached; he just wasn’t removed from office.” Like our nation’s presidential election process, in which the Electoral College can nullify the popular vote, Congress can nullify an impeachment. Bill Clinton looked into cameras and said: “I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” When later forced to, he admitted he lied, but sill was not removed from office.

Donald Trump just visited England. News broadcast showed countless thousands of British protestors in the streets holding anti-Trump signs. Standing at a podium right beside Queen Elizabeth, Trump looked into cameras and said there were only a few protestors, the majority of the crowds were cheering for him. Bill Clinton claimed, Donald Trump is claiming to have created fine national economies. For working Americans, or privileged special interests?

Mr. Johnson wrote: “I do believe that God has used people who have done a lot worse than Trump or Clinton, to get things done according to [H]is will. Is legal, special interest exploitation of the working poor a part of God’s will? Do side street, back street and rural road working Americans prosper when Wall Street and main street flourish, or struggle under the majority of our nation’s tax burden, and the legal high interest of predatory lending?

For how many decades has Donald Trump boasted on his business accomplishments? Why doesn’t he brag about how much tax he pays, rather than refuse to prove he pays any taxes at all? Does God use liars to improve government, or help victims of abusive, special interest manipulated government survive while allowing voters to see that choosing immoral human over the integrity of spiritual leadership does America no more good than Saul’s leadership did for ancient Israel?

Have you noticed that the wrongs America’s major political parties see in each other become right, when the shoe is on the other foot?

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg