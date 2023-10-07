October marks National Substance Use Prevention Month, which means prevention messaging should be ramped up to reach as many people as possible, especially recreational drug users in every community. Amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, this messaging has become critical.

Local drug education campaigns and organizations in North Carolina, along with reliable information about opioids, play a crucial role in preventing overdose and saving lives. Some messages should be on repeat and reach every community and increase awareness.

Most people would agree the opioid epidemic began with overprescribing pain medication like OxyContin. Pharmaceutical companies’ deceptive marketing and advertising as being safe and effective created a tidal wave of overdose and addiction.

Since the 1990s, the opioid epidemic has gone in waves, beginning with legal pain medication, which led to a strong resurgence of heroin, followed by the streets being flooded with illegal synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the overdose problem. Border closures and supply disruptions meant drug users turned to local unknown supplies of drugs. The lockdowns and social isolation meant more drug users dying alone without access to support or treatment.

In North Carolina, overdose deaths increased by 22% in 2021, with over 4,000 people dying. Since 2019, overdose deaths have increased 72%.

There is critical messaging that should reach everyone and be part of every campaign that speaks to preventing overdose. For instance, fentanyl can be hidden in drugs. It has become increasingly common for fentanyl to be made into counterfeit pain medication, which looks like the real thing.

Fentanyl is also found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs. Most illegal pills are sold on social media platforms where drug dealers use code words and emojis to advertise products.

It’s also important to note that mixing drugs increases the risk of overdose, especially if it has been laced with fentanyl. Mixing stimulants increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, while mixing opioids with other depressants drastically slows breathing.

Messaging should also speak about Naloxone being a life-saving medicine as it can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Naloxone is available in all 50 states without a prescription.

Finally, people in treatment and recovery need support to remove the stigma attached to mental health problems and addiction. Showing compassion for people who use drugs and offering support during their treatment and recovery journey.

When communities come together to share resources and campaigns, they are taking steps to reduce overdose deaths and addiction drastically.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.