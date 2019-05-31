Pointing out the good and bad from May

The month of May provided Scotland County with quite a few issues and instances that deserve repeat attention for their individual good or not so good.

Following are those we chose for an attawaytogo or shame:

— Attawaytogo: On Thursday, two county organizations — the Pilot Club of Laurinburg and the United Way of Scotland County — held their annual banquets and recognized several people or groups for their work as volunteers during the past year. We applaud each of those individuals who volunteered their time and/or gave financially to these groups. We also want to applaud the two groups specifically — without them, Scotland County would be a far less quality place to live.

— Attawaytogo: Scotland High School graduate Grant English, now a senior at Winthrop University, just completed his college baseball career with numbers that should get the attention of Major League Baseball teams as the 2019 Draft looms on Monday. We hope to see English’s name on the board sooner than later next week.

— Shame: A total of 15 students at Scotland High School were arrested and charged with the vandalism which occurred at the high school in April. That vandalism included toilet paper strewn around the campus, profane graffiti spray-painted on buildings and rocks thrown through windows. These students made a poor decision that will and should result in extreme consequences.

— Attawaytogo: To the seniors at Scotland High School who recently signed their names to agreements to join the military after graduation this month. While we can’t give enough thanks to those who have served and are serving, our heartfelt kudos go out to those today who are making this life-changing commitment.

— Shame: While we understand fully why the Scotland County Board of Education could not allow graduating seniors who are American Indian to wear their coveted eagle feather during graduation, we still think it’s a shame. For no other reason than that it could open the door for others to take advantage, a small group of students will suffer. It was, at least, a nice gesture to allow the feathers to be worn during the baccalaureate ceremony — but it still falls short.

— Attawaytogo: Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave was named the Sandhills Region Superintendent of the Year, and deservedly so. The accomplishments of the school district under his watch are impressive, and gives him a solid shot in the competition for the statewide honor. But win or lose, Hargrave has been good for Scotland County.

— Attawaytogo: Arguably the biggest event during the month of May took place at Scotland High School on May 7 when the annual Special Olympics was held. A record 175 student-athletes participated in the day-long event at Pate Stadium, where medals were given in events like softball toss, foot races and long jumps. While the competition was inspiring to watch, it was the sheer joy shown by the participants and volunteers alike that shone brightest.

— Shame: Though it’s difficult to mock Mother Nature for helping to finally get areas of Scotland County dried up after Huyrricane Florence and months of more-than-usual rain, she could have done so without the 100-degree days that have blistered the area and caused concern for local farmers. We hope she tones things down a bit, closer to normal temps.

