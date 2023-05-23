“There can be no security anywhere in the free world if there is no fiscal and economic stability within the United States.” – President Ronald Reagan

President Reagan understood the importance of getting America’s economy in order. Yet our crippling debt, now at over $30 trillion, continues to threaten our standing in the world and must be addressed.

President Joe Biden refused to negotiate for more than 100 days to address the debt. Our country cannot afford to default on our debt due to Washington Democrat’s political games. Under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have raised the debt limit in a responsible way. We are united in our desire to address the debt crisis and curb reckless spending for years to come. I am proud of our work to save America from defaulting and will stay focused on improving our economy for you and your family.

While Washington Democrats have procrastinated on the debt ceiling, they have also refused to acknowledge the magnitude of the crisis at our Southern border. Yet it is clear—extreme Democrats’ support of radical open border policies have resulted in the worst border crisis in American history.

Earlier this month, Title 42, a public health border security measure that has been used to keep nearly 3 million illegal migrants out of the U.S. since 2020, expired. In the days leading up to this, more than 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, shattering records.

To address the crisis, House Republicans passed the Secure the Border Act—the strongest border security bill America has ever seen. It will keep our nation safe and our border secure.

It’s plain and simple—border security is national security. Our bill ends catch and release, fixes the asylum program, hires more border patrol agents, restarts border wall construction, and protects children from human trafficking. Once again, House Republicans have shown we

have solutions to the challenges facing our nation while others choose to ignore them.

Last week, in celebration of National Police Week, House Republicans condemned ‘defunding the police’ and anti-police rhetoric and passed the POLICE Act of 2023 and the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act. We seek to give local law enforcement the resources and support they need to get the job done.

In recent years, good police officers dedicated to keeping our communities safe have not always received the resources and respect they deserve. Assaults on police have gone up significantly, leading to the deadliest year in two decades for our law enforcement officers.

As we approach Memorial Day, we honor our brave service members who gave their lives in the defense of the freedoms we hold so dear. I am deeply grateful to be an American, and incredibly appreciative of those who risk their lives daily to defend our liberties. And I will never forget the sacrifices our military families make every day.

Our nation is the greatest on earth because of courageous service members, law enforcement officers, and their families. May God bless America, and the men and women in uniform who protect our community and keep this great nation free.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson, Member of Congress