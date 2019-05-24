Becoming a southerner, part deux

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

A discussion with a local guy the other day made me realize something important — that there needed to be a followup to my recent column about the southern language.

Since that column, there have been numerous comments about those things, and others, that were pointed out. This particular suggestion, however, had nothing to do with the southern language.

We were chatting about the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 events in downtown Laurinburg, and this guy — who prefers to remain nameless — offered up an interesting thought …

“We need to get more people down there, and I think they should implement an old-timey neighborhood eating,” he said. “Set up long tables, let folks bring a dish to share and maybe someone can sponsor a hot dogs, hamburgers or something cookout — I really think that could hope the event.”

Did you catch it?

It wasn’t the “old-timey.” It wasn’t the “eating.” What it was, was the “hope.”

It was understood that he meant “help,” but it’s not what was said — and I’ve heard “hope” used before in place of “help.” A friend of mine has a grandfather who would never say “help,” either. Instead, he would say “hep.”

I’ve come to realize that both are southern things.

Here are some more …

— Southern women know everyone’s first name: Honey, Darlin’ or Shugah.

— Southern women know the cities that are simply dripping with southern charm: Chawl’stn, S’vannah, Fowt Wuth, N’awlins and Addlanna.

— Only a Southerner knows the difference between a hissie fit and a conniption, and that you don’t “have one” … you “pitch” one.

— Only a Southerner can show you the general direction of “yonder.”

— All southerners know exactly when “by and by” is.

— Only southerners grow up knowing the difference between “right near” and “right far piece.”

— In the South, “y’all” is singular and “all y’all” is plural.

— A true Southerner knows you don’t scream obscenities at little old ladies who drive 30 mph on the highway. You just say, “Bless her heart” and go on your way.

— When southerners don’t know who someone is, they will claim they don’t know them “from Adam’s house cat.” There has never been a reference to whom Adam is and how we really know he actually has a cat.

— A Southerner might just inquire about your family by asking how many “chil’ren” you have.

— Steeped in the southern language is the phrase “I swanee.” I don’t think I’ve every seen anyone actually swanee-ing, nor would I know swanee-ing if I saw it. But apparently, “swanee” is preferable to “swear” or “declare.”

— Ever had goosebumps? Not in the South. Those are “chill bumps.”

— Cat lovers in the South don’t pet their cats, they “rub them.”

— Those who work the cash registers in southern businesses will often say something like, “That will be 57 dollars and 72 cent.” That’s right … cent. Where’s the “s?”

— Southerners don’t have their photo taken, they have them made.

— Here is a regular southern sentence: “It weren’t very long ago, and it won’t but a few days later …” Ugh.

— If an event takes place on June 3, which is more than a week from now, I would say that it takes place a week from Monday. Not southerners — they will tell you it happens “Monday week.”

I suppose that means I’ll be back again Saturday week.

