Now today this is a subject that we all can identify with. For at one time or another we all have had our plans to be messed with or interrupted. Now plans are a good thing, and making plans is a good thing.

In fact, to do anything successfully it is going to take some planning. Planning puts things into perspective. It gives us something to look forward to. Planning things ensure us that long term goals can be reached when we sit down, look at all the angles, do our homework, analyze and strategize; add two and two together and pray for the best. Anytime we want something to be successful in the future we must do some planning. For example, when there’s a wedding between a man and a woman; if the wedding is going to be successful the man and his fiancée sit down together with their wedding planner, and they plan their wedding.

We plan vacations. Where do we want to go and how much it is going to cost to go? What is it going to cost to eat? And then what is it going to cost to do the things we want to do? We plan our lives and careers; we set a goal, we put some things in motion, and we shoot for it. And when the planning is good, when we have everything in place, we do not want those plans interrupted or messed with; when our minds are made up to do something, we don’t want anything to change it. Some of us were disappointed because our plans have been disrupted; our hearts have been brought low because something we planned was shot down; personally, I know I have been there on more than one occasion when something I had planned did not pan out the way that I thought that is should. I had to get over it quick because my disappointment threatened to take away my joy.

Many folk will testify that they had some good plans in motion just to have death to come and frustrate those plans. They planned to retire, travel the world, and enjoy life with their spouse; but death interrupted their plans. The dreams that we dream, we want them to come true. But that’s not life; in life things don’t always go as planned. As parents we plan our children’s life; that they will go to school, graduate, go to college, get a degree, get married, get a high paying job, have children, make us proud parents, live to a ripe old age, retire and ride off into the sunset. But how many parents have had their plans to unravel, when their children drop out of school, start living with a boy or girl outside of marriage, or wind-up peddling drugs.

Many of us have had those same plans for ourselves. But for many our dreams turned into nightmares! Nobody as a child planned to live homeless on the streets. No little girl growing up planned to be a prostitute walking the streets. Nobody as a child planned to spend their adult life in prison or be a victim of domestic abuse or sexual abuse. We all planned and dreamed of having successful lives.

But let me tell somebody this morning, that sometimes God Himself will mess with your plans. Even when you have good intentions and you are trying to do the right thing God will step in and interrupt your plans. Because His ways are not our ways; and His thoughts are not like our thoughts (Isa. 55:8). With our limited vision we can’t see the bigger picture. For our own good sometimes God has to step in and upset the applecart and turn some things upside down.

Aren’t you glad that God has taken some people out of your life? You might of didn’t think so at the time, in fact you were hurt that they stopped being with you. But now that you see what they really are, you are so thankful that God interrupted your plans and took them out of your life. Community, we ought to thank God for some plans He did interrupt.

When I was in high school a buddy of mine and I who were in school together had planned after graduation to join the army on the buddy plan. It was a good thought, or so I thought; but I am so glad God did not let that happen. For he turned out to be not a good friend at all. To somebody reading, who is disappointed because God shut something down or the bottom has fallen out; that it’s not what it looks like. Understand that that was your plan, not God’s plan. And like you I have been disappointed about some doors that God closed in my face. But now as I look back on it, I am so glad that God pulled down the shade, closed some doors and shut some things down. He messed up my plans. For in doing so He showed me Himself in a way that I never would have seen Him. For “the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord (Ps.37:23).” He took those lemons and made lemonade!

When God messes up our plans, He has a better plan. And based on His track record His plan is always the best plan. And if His plan will draw me closer to him and be a better Christian then I want God to mess up my plan.