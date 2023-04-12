When the Apostle Paul openly referred to himself as the worst of all sinners, he was being honest (1 Tim. 1:15). He also described his wrestling match with sin in Romans 7, where he said, “I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out.” Unfortunately, the opposite was also true: “The evil I do not want to do-this I keep on doing.” Jennifer Schuldt said “Being open about our struggles puts us on the level with everyone every other human alive-which is where we belong!”

Now let me begin this morning by saying that there are no perfect people. This should not be a surprise this morning but a simple fact. The God of the universe when he made man did make a perfect human being from the standpoint of when He created the first man Adam; when he breathe into his nostrils and man became a living soul he was indeed a perfect flawless human being. Everything that God made was perfect. But the optic word is WAS; I didn’t say that everything IS perfect. Because the moment the first man Adam sinned and sin entered the human race both man, animal, and human nature became flawed and dysfunctional.

Community, we all know that there are no perfect people, from the White House to our house! But we don’t act like it sometimes; as it relates to how we deal with each other and interact with each other as the body of Christ we act like we don’t know that none of us are perfect; as we look at another Christian and see their struggles and flaws it should draw us closer to each other; because what we see in them, we are sometimes guilty of ourselves. We might not do what somebody else does, but we fall short and are guilty of something. Paul said “we all have sinned and come short” …. (Rom. 3:23).

May I remind us this Saturday morning that there is only one perfect human that ever lived, one that even Pilate declared “I find no fault in him ( Luke 23:4), and that’s our Lord and savior Jesus Christ; the ONLY one! Not Abraham, not Moses, not Joseph, Daniel or Hezekiah as good as they were. So what this means is that we don’t have to act like we are perfect. We admit that we struggle and make mistakes, that when we are cut we bleed just like everybody else, that words that people say and things that people do can hurt us, people can identify with us. For nobody can identify with somebody who acts like they never do anything wrong.

Now I’m not saying that Christians should willfully sin. In fact, we should confess our sins daily (1 John 1:9), and strive to do better; even though Christians do sin they should not practice sin; for the bible says “He that is born of God do not practice sin; because the seed of God is in him (1 John 3:9). And, because we are saved by grace that doesn’t mean that we should play on God’s grace; or use grace as a license to sin; or say, “I can sin, because of grace God will forgive me.” Paul said “God forbid” (Rom. 6:1-2).

How many of us this morning will admit that when you try to do good, evil is present with you? That on your best day you mess up sometimes! Say things we shouldn’t say, do things we shouldn’t do; and thinks things we shouldn’t think? To the new convert in the Christian faith; understand that all the apples don’t fall from the tree at the same time; you will make mistakes and you will struggle; but don’t let the devil beat you up because you mess up!

You are not perfect! But the Jesus in you is greater than the flesh; You are not perfect just forgiven! Community, Paul struggled; and he admits that he has a struggle; he doesn’t try to put up a front; or pretend to be something he’s not; so saints, we are not as good as we make out to be; we don’t have it going on as we appear; about like the young Christian lady I heard about who would often testify “I don’t need no man; Jesus is my man!” Until one day her house caught on fire and the man ran out the back door! Somebody said, “Look a there, there goes Jesus!”

Community, I don’t care how spiritual we act, how much we prophesy or speak in other tongues — there’s some hidden stuff, some evil desires trying to dominate our lives, trying to raise their heads. None of us have arrived yet. Paul said “Neither as though I had already attained, either were already perfect…but I press toward the mark (Philippians 3:12,13). There is a struggle between the flesh and the spirit (Gal. 5:16-18). This is why we ought to be patient with one another, forbearing. And don’t be so quick to be judgmental, finding fault with one another. The church is full of imperfect people. There is only one Jesus! And there will never be another one.

Friends, everyday of our lives we ought to strive to live the very best that we can — to walk like Jesus, talk like Jesus, and live like Jesus. To let our light shine. But on our best day, we can fall and mess up. Friends, we are not perfect.