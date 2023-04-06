This column is dedicated to those faithful servants of God we call ministers but especially those who serve in the pastorate.

Those who are committed to the work of the ministry. So thankful for the month we call “Clergy Appreciation” month.

Now community, though the work of the pastor can be most satisfying and rewarding, it can also be extremely difficult, discouraging, and disappointing. No wonder then in the state of North Carolina alone thousands of pastors have left the pulpit vacant. Some however, continue on in spite of the temptation to give up and say “What’s the use anyway?” Sorry to say, in many churches it seems that the pastor cannot do anything right.

No matter how sincere they may be or how hard they try, there is always some who are ready to find fault and criticize.

Somebody said it like this: 1. “If the pastor is young, they lack experience; 2. If their hair is gray, they’re too old for the young people. 3. If they have five or six children, they have too many; but if they have none, they’re setting a bad example. 4. If they condemn wrong, they’re cranky; if they don’t preach against sin, they claim they’re a compromiser. 5. If they fail to please everybody, they’re hurting the church and should leave; if they do make them all happy, then they have no convictions. 6. If they drive an old car, they shame their congregation; if they buy a new one, they’re setting their affection on earthly things. 7. If they get a large salary, they’re a mercenary; if they get a small one, they say that proves they’re not worth very much anyway.”

Many difficulties pastors face I believe is because of three things that should be kept in mind concerning them. St John chapter 1 verse 6-8 should be applied to all pastors.

John said “There was a MAN sent from God, whose name was John.” Community, John the Baptist was a MAN; which means that he was human with limitations just like any other human.

Pastors bleed, have emotions, they feel, they hurt and have physical issues just like any other human. Each church member should keep this in mind when they think about their pastor, that is, if they are born again (John 3:3), believes the bible to be the inerrant, infallible word of God, and is committed to faithful service. Community in almost every church there seem to be at least one group who, though they make favorable comments about the pastor, also find fault, and point out their shortcomings. And because of this many of God’s servants are fighting a difficult and discouraging battle. They forget that the pastor is human and is not perfect.

I read this article some time ago about the demands placed on a pastor; it said: “A good pastor must have: the strength of an ox, the wisdom of an owl, the harmlessness of a dove, the gentleness of a sheep, the vision of an eagle, the endurance of a camel, the bounce of a kangaroo, the stomach of a horse, the faithfulness of a prophet, the devotion of a mother, and still community, they could not please everybody! My friends, do not expect you pastor to be perfect or excel in every area of ministry. They are not Superman or Wonder Woman. The Lord Himself doesn’t demand that much.

They are human with a sin nature just like everybody else. And because of this they are a special target of Satan’s fiery darts. He tries to wear them down spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

Whenever a pastor falls from grace or suffers from burnout, Satan and his demonic spirits are directly responsible. That’s why they need your prayers and your encouragement. Some pastors go weeks and months with very little, if any, encouragement. Remember, John was a MAN sent from God…not an angel, but simply a man. He was human with human failures.

And then I’m concerned about the nature of the activities of the pastor’s work. I read this about a typical day of a particular pastor: He arrived at church at 8 a.m., he had intended to spend at least 2 hours studying for his Sunday sermons, a noonday speech to a local service club, and five radio messages for the coming week. He was reminded by his secretary that the church bulletin was to go to press at noon and he had to write an article for it. He also had three telephone calls to make, one to the finance committee.

After that he had 30 minutes to prepare for his radio talks, since at 10:00 he had to meet with the Ministerial Association. Then, a mother died, and he had to go there at once. Then he had a luncheon, plus a study class and officiate at a wedding at 2 pm. He did his hospital visits at 3 pm and then the men’s supper at 7:30 pm. When he got home it was 9:30 pm!

Now where was the time with his wife and family? His children (if they are young) are in the bed. Community, when a pastor is more occupied with administrative duties than they are spending time praying and studying, the church will dry up and become a dead church.

Pastors are not called to serve tables, but they are called to prayer, study and ministering of the word (Acts 6:1-4). Community, no profession carries the weight, demands and stress on a person than the pastorate. Will you reach out to your pastor? This Sunday let’s appreciate the pastor.