Community this morning, in all of our lives, if we have not, we will at some point and time find ourselves right here — Needing a miracle. When the right thing come along; when all human efforts have been exhausted and nobody or nothing can do us any good, we will make this statement; but it is a place that no one wants to be in. Because when we find ourselves here, we are in a desperate situation. The word desperate means “Feeling, showing, or involving a hopeless sense that a situation is so bad as to be impossible to deal with.” Perhaps, this is somebody’s prayer somewhere this morning. I feel you… Only a miracle will do.

Many of us reading have been stung by life and life’s untimely circumstances. When a storm brews out of nowhere, when the unexpected unexpectedly comes upon us, and it is of the worst kind. When this happens our first instinct is to try and handle it ourselves. We think that we are smart enough, strong enough, to do it on our own. There’s nothing wrong with that. God gave us wisdom, knowledge and the ability to think and act for ourselves.

But there comes a time when things can spiral out of control and when that happens we don’t know what to do. But the thing is, that this is the perfect place for God to show up. For it is when we are at our weakest, or our wits end that we come to a place where we have to totally depend on him.

For some reason some of us don’t trust Him as we should when we can do things on our own; when we feel that we can handle it or it’s within our control we don’t lean and depend on Him. “I got this!” but like the woman with the issue of blood who had spent all that she had, and gone from doctor to doctor and instead of getting better she got worse…she came to a place where she needed a miracle! And she got one!

The Bible is full of people just like her that needed a miracle and got one. The widow of Na-in who was on her way to bury her only son was in a funeral procession to the grave, and many people was with her…., but Jesus stopped the funeral procession, touched the boy, and he sat up from his coffin and began to speak (Luke 7:12-15). The little girl that died at 12 years old, and Jesus took her by the hand, said unto her, arise. And she came back to life and walked (Mark 5:22-42).” Notice here, that in both situations we are dealing with children; the only boy of a widow who died; and possibly the only girl of a ruler who died; it doesn’t get any worse than that! And both needed a miracle! It was beyond any human effort to help them.

But then this encourages us too; because this shows that man’s extremities are God’s opportunities! And it also shows us something else too — that I don’t care how dead your situation is, God is able to resurrect that which is dead back to life!

If he did it here, he can do it for you! Praise to our God! Don’t let Satan tell you that your situation is dead and there’s no hope; talk back to him and let him know that “even if it is dead, I serve a God that is able…and he can resurrect my situation!”’

Community, we all know that God is a miracle worker. Some of us have experienced one; hands down our God can do the impossible. When it works for our good and His glory there is nothing that is too hard for God (Gen. 18:14).

But what is a miracle? How do we define the word “Miracle?” A miracle is that for which there is no human explanation.” Nobody can deny that it is a miracle. A miracle is beyond man’s ability”…whereas if God don’t do it, it won’t get done.” When it’s out of Man’s control…a miracle is a “God thing!” doubters can’t deny it! Atheists can’t explain it! It is beyond the shadow of a doubt that it came from God.

A man came to Jesus and brought his son who had a dumb, evil spirit (Mark 9:17-27). This demon cast the boy into the fire, and water. He wallowed on the ground and foamed at the mouth. Now this was this father’s only son, and he was possibly a boy; and nothing affects us like when one of our children is afflicted; so we can feel his pain; to see your son tormented by an evil and dumb spirit and there is nothing that you can do; now this spirit that possessed this boy deprived him of his speech and his hearing; it also caused him to have violent seizures which was symptomatic of epilepsy; he was in bad shape; he needed a miracle.

Community friends don’t let the devil tell you that it’s over. Don’t buy into that. Don’t let him tell you that nothing is going to change; that it’s going to be this way always; that your situation is impossible. If you need a miracle this morning, do like this father, bring your problems, your cares to Jesus; throw them at his feet. And have FAITH that he can fix it; Jesus said to the father, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes (vs 23).” “Lord, I need a miracle.”