The world tells us to get a job, work for 30 years, don’t ever quit, retire when it’s time, and die happy. Don’t get me wrong … this is an admirable way to live your life, but it’s not the only way to live it. These rules are set by society, and although you are supposed to take care of your family, work hard, do good, and follow God, there are infinite Godly ways to do this.

Zachariah 4:6 says: “Not by might nor by power, but by my spirit says the Lord.” I firmly believe that God can do anything and everything. I will let Him guide my life today.

Don’t let the unwritten rules tell you how to run your life. I say this all the time. God listens to our needs, and He speaks to us. It’s not in the traditional voice that you are accustomed to hearing. It’s in your conscience. It’s in that “gut” feeling you get when you think about something. It doesn’t always make sense, but somehow you know it’s right.

I have a job right now, but I’m not sure why I’m here. It’s not a perfect match for me, and I can tell that some folks here are wondering, “why is he here?” I’m positive that God has sent me here for a reason because, although I’m not a fan of traditional jobs, He kept putting this position in my mind, and on my conscience, and in my “gut.” I guess only time will tell why I’m here.

Don’t let the world dictate what you do with your life. We are taught from the day we are born to work as hard as we can and make as much money as possible. Change that way of thinking. Live the life that your “gut” is telling you to live.

Don’t chase money, chase God!

