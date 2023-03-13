Two options have been floated recently by the North Carolina General Assembly. The first is a Heartbeat Act that would protect unborn babies from abortion at the point a heartbeat is detected (6-weeks). The other is a bill to protect unborn babies starting at 13-weeks (when babies’ pain receptors are starting to develop). Based on 2020 data from the Department of Health and Human Services, a 13-week bill will save only 13% of the unborn babies currently being aborted annually, while a heartbeat bill will save 86% of those babies. That’s a difference of 21,902 lives. Passing a 13-week limitation on abortion however, will ensure NC remains a major abortion destination, because almost every state around us has protected pre-born babies at conception or detection of a heartbeat.

Pro-life leaders of every color and political party across the nation have linked arms with grassroots movements to advance the protection of black and brown unborn babies. The tragic reality is that 79% of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located within walking distance of neighborhoods that have proportionately higher populations of black or Latina women. Since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, abortion has killed an estimated 20 million black babies — more than the entire black population of 1960. For the first time in 50 years, North Carolina legislators have the opportunity to save tens of thousands of babies annually and to provide life-saving alternatives to brave mothers who choose life. A study showing that 96% of 5,577 biologists from 1,058 academic institutions spread over 86 countries affirms that a human’s life begins at fertilization. Abortion is an ethical issue – not a scientific one.

For decades, Republicans have campaigned on being pro-life. Being pro-life was easy when you can’t really do anything because of Roe v. Wade. But now saving unborn lives from abortion is a real possibility. We are about to see which Republicans were giving lip service for votes, and which ones truly meant it. On the other hand, every single Democrat in the North Carolina General Assembly has signed on to sponsor a bill that would keep abortion legal up to 20 weeks (well after pain receptors are developed). Scotland County’s Democratic representative Garland Pierce however, has indicated that he may be willing to follow his conscience as a minister and a man of God. In order to override Governor Cooper’s inevitable veto, all Republicans would need to support the heartbeat bill as well as one Democrat. We hope that Democrat will be Representative Pierce.

All legislators who are struggling to enact protection for pre-born babies should remember the words of the late Martin Luther King, Jr.: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” We ask Scotland County citizens to contact Garland Pierce and encourage him to simply do what he already knows is right and vote for the Heartbeat Act. Representative Pierce may be reached at:

Email: [email protected]

Business Phone: (910) 369-2844

Capitol Phone: (919) 733-5803

We also encourage everyone to sign our petition at https://www.change.org/Patriots4Life. The petition can also be reached through the Scotland County Republican Party Webpage at https://scotland.nc.gop/

Joe Patton is the Communications Director for the Scotland County GOP.