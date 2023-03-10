Community this morning there is nothing like having the mind of Christ.

This is a prayer that we all should pray. The bible says we should. It is the greatest of all minds. There is nothing like it. It is a mind that all of us as Christians need to have. It is the answer to a lot of our Christian problems as it relates to our Christian walk and our fellowship with one another; what we do, how we do it, and it is the key to Christian victory.

We often talk about Christian victory and how we as Christians ought to have victory. We even sing “Victory is mine” … But it is the greatest of blessings to those of us that are of the Christian faith. To those of us that are struggling, or convicted who find ourselves falling short and we sincerely want to be the best Christian that we can be will find out that things will change dramatically with us and our relationship with others including spouse, children, friends and church relationships, when we have this mind, the mind of Christ.

On this Saturday, how much better Christians we all would be and will be when we have the mind of Christ. That’s what missing within the Christian faith today. Everybody has their own mind, their own way of thinking, their opinions but not the “mind of Christ.”

This is exactly why there is tension, strained relationships, unforgiveness and division within the body of Christ. This is why there is tension within the marriage, between church members…friends and acquaintances; because all of us have our own mind and our own way of thinking. Wow when I say “have the mind of Christ”…it is not losing our own mind. In actuality, it means we get our minds back and more than what we had before we accepted Christ as our personal savior.

Because we all know that some people act like they have lost their mind. With all of the craziness we see in the world today from people who have their own mind it causes us to wonder, and if we would just be honest, tell the truth and shame the devil, we all would admit that we made some bad mistakes and crazy decisions too. Maybe our parents, family or somebody told us “You have lost your mind!” But when we have the “mind” of Christ, the benefits we would receive and oh how much more blessed we would be if we all had the mind of Christ. Nobody would be mad with nobody.

Christian folk would get along despite our disagreements. Forgiveness would be given freely. Jealousy and envy would not exist. Selfishness and self-centeredness would just dissipate. Nobody would be thinking of themselves but thinking about the good of others. Nobody would be stingy, but they all would be givers; needs would be met, harmony would exist in the local assembly. The devil would have no room to play and God would indeed get the glory if all of His children would just have the mind of Christ.

This is a prayer we all need to pray…”Lord, give me your mind!” Help me to see things the way you do. Help me to have your heart. Now this does not mean that we do not think for ourselves; that’s God’s gift to us. He does not want us to be robots that He controls with a remote control; but so that we can be all that we need to be; and be all that He wants us to be, we need to have His mind.

But what is the mind of Christ? What does it mean to have the mind of Christ? To “have the mind of Christ” means to look at life from the Savior’s point of view, having His values and desires in mind.

And His mind is revealed in the scriptures. It means to think God’s thoughts and not think as the world thinks.[1] The spiritual person has the mind of Christ (see Phil. 2).

Community, what if every civic leader had the mind of Christ? What if every Mayor, every Governor, every Senator, and Congressman had the mind of Christ? And friends, what if every president of our United States had the mind of Christ or had His mind? That they would acknowledge God in all their ways (Proverbs 3:6); forget about Democrat and Republican but what if they all were spiritually minded and in all their decision making would ask themselves “What would Jesus do in this situation?”

How our United States would be blessed! What if every pastor and preacher; every officer and church member would ask themselves in every situation “what would Jesus do in this situation? How would Jesus’ act in this situation?” What would Jesus say in this situation?”

If every Christian thought like that then a lot of things we do we would not do; and a lot of things we say we would not say!” Friends, when we have the mind of Christ, we love what Christ loves and we hate what Christ hates.

The Bible says, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus (Philippians 2:6).” To have the mind of Christ means to turn our eyes away from ourselves and focus on the need of others. It means to be humble like he was. Walk like he walked; talk like he talked; think like he thought; pray like he prayed; love like he loves; forgive like he forgives; Community, let all of us have “the mind of Christ.”