It’s been a busy start to the year under a new Republican majority in the U.S. House. Yet last week, it sure was good to be home.

It’s so important to travel across this district and hear from you about issues facing our community and nation. One thing is for sure—Washington needs more common sense and less government bureaucracy. Each week, I try to bring some of that North Carolina wisdom back to our nation’s capital.

In order to best address the challenges you and our communities are facing, I stayed busy over the work period and held roundtable discussions with elected officials and folks across our district. In Asheboro, I met with the Mayor, County Manager, members of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners, and the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce. We discussed economic development in the area, needs of our towns and county, and projects I can fight for in Washington. These discussions included water and sewer issues impacting portions of Randolph and Chatham County, and the necessary funding needed to further expand the Asheboro Regional Airport. We also discussed the recent substation attacks in Moore and Randolph Counties and the need to increase security and resiliency measures for our energy infrastructure. My family lost power like so many others in Moore County and I want to stop similar attacks from happening again. In our discussion, I listened to our local leaders and shared my ideas.

In addition, I visited with our local 9-1-1 telecommunicators at Randolph County Emergency Services Center to learn first-hand about the critical role they play as lifelines between you and first responders when an emergency strikes. As the co-chair of the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, I am actively working on bipartisan legislation to update our nation’s 9-1-1 infrastructure. I was honored to recently receive the Leadership in Legislative Service Award from the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International for leading these efforts.

It is a privilege to be the voice in Congress supporting our dedicated telecommunicators, medical professionals, and law enforcement. I will continue working to provide them the resources and tools they need to keep you and your family safe.

In Sanford, I met with members of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance to discuss the recent economic growth in Sanford and Lee County and future economic opportunities for the region.

In order to sustain and increase economic growth in our community—we must ensure a strong labor force with the tools and training they need to get a good job. Good news—we’re ahead of the game. The Growth Alliance shared with me the great work Central Carolina Community College has done to partner with Caterpillar to establish the Caterpillar Clayton Apprenticeship Program designed to continue developing a talented pipeline of skilled employees. This highly competitive program provides high school students the opportunity to take classes while also working as a part-time Caterpillar employee, developing skills for a career immediately after graduation. We also discussed major infrastructure projects that would increase accessibility across Lee County, including the potential expansion of current Highway 421 to Interstate-685 that would run from Greensboro all the way to Wilmington.

Finally in Moore County, I’m excited to share that we opened our new flagship district office in Southern Pines. I am happy to now call Southern Pines home for both this new office and my family. Thank you to all the local elected officials, community leaders, members of local law enforcement, and residents from across Moore County who helped us celebrate our grand opening. Renee, Lane, and I are thankful for the warm welcome from the community and are excited to be here for a very long time.

The dedicated staff in our new district office in Southern Pines is here to serve you. Whether it’s requesting a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, providing assistance with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the VA, making service academy nominations, or evenhelping with federal grants. I am committed to helping you cut through government bureaucracy.

My goal is to continue to provide you with high quality constituent service and be accessible to hear your needs, thoughts, and concerns on key issues facing our community and nation. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, helping our active-duty military, their families, and veterans deal with the Department of Defense and the VA is especially important, as many military families call Moore County and our district home.

In addition to the new office in Southern Pines, my office in Fayetteville will remain open and available to serve folks across the region. To find out our exact office locations and office hours, visit Hudson.house.gov or call us at 910-910-1924.

Responsive constituent services, accessibility, and a focus on policies that give you and your family a better tomorrow is my mission. Stop by our new office to say hello, we would love to see you.

Now as I head back to Washington this week, rest assured I’ll be bringing your wisdom, and some Cheerwine back with me.

Until next time,

Richard Hudson Member of Congress