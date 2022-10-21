According to your Oct. 19th, page 8A article, “Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools,” 78-year-old victim, Whirlwind Soldier compared “…the treatment of Native Americans in the U,S. in the 19th and twentieth centuries to the Jewish Holocaust during World War II.” She said: “The only thing they didn’t do was put us in (an oven) and gas us.” The ending of the informative article began with: “Congress is considering a bill to create a boarding school ‘truth and healing commission,’ similar to the one established in Canada in 2008.”

The detailed history of the “Indian Removal” legislation that led to the “Trail of Tears,” and the federally funded, horrendous boarding schools in which many Native Americans died, in both situations, is interestingly absent from America’s high school history books. Like the three decades of property confiscation massacres of hundreds of prosperous former slaves, from 1898 to 1928.

If Congress would consider a “truth and healing commission” concerning the holocausts American Blacks faced in Wilmington, N.C., Tulsa, Ok., and Rosewood, Fla., to name a few, might Caucasian Americans begin to understand why college-educated, historically knowledgeable professional athletes, kneel in remorse for America’s egregious, racist past, and regret for the recent resurgence of white supremacy.

What do you think?

– Robert C. Currie, Jr.

Laurinburg, NC