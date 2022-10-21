To all you Facebook talkers, employees of Scotland County Schools and others.

First, the Scotland County School System, like any organization, has policies, procedures, and protocols in which all employees of the Scotland County School System signed contracts stating that he/she will follow. Concerns/problems should be taken to the leader or supervisor of your department. If your concern/issue has not been resolved, request a meeting with the principal of the school. The principal makes sure that the schools’ facilities remain safe for the students and faculty and the students are provided with a quality education. If you feel that your concern/issue is still unresolved you need to follow these procedures:

First employer, second principal/supervisor, third, human resources, fourth superintendent, and fifth school board members. First and foremost, you should be thinking about the education of the students and your role as a professional teacher, who spent your years training for a degree to make a difference in some child’s life so they can pursue to better themselves. Each of you had a chance to choose the road you wanted to go, and you chose the road to teach. You need to put God first in your life and He will help you do the right thing to perform your duty successfully. There are problems in all aspects of life and some of them we must deal with and move on to make the situation you are going through better. You must remember that what you do to educate a child will resonate with a student in the future. You as, school board members, superintendent, principal, teacher assistant, housekeeping, maintenance and cafeteria worker could have said or shown some care, kindness and understanding to a student that may have a difference in their life. I will leave this statement with all of you: Jesus tells his disciples whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. These words I give to you as a teacher: Have faith and trust God.

– Sallye McLaurin, retired teacher

Laurinburg