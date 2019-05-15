Hargrave is deserving of regional award

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave received a well-deserved accolade this week when he was named the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year by the Sandhills Regional Education Consortium. Say what you will, but this award is confirmation from Hargrave’s peers that the accomplishments and advances our schools have made over the past year — and throughout his tenure — are worthy of recognition.

The position of schools superintendent can often be a thankless one. These individuals work for a group of elected officials who, many times, can’t agree on important budget decisions or even who to choose as its own vice-chairman. A superintendent must walk the fine line of carrying out the will of the board, as well as continue to do what is best for students, teachers, staff and even parents.

Hargrave has taken his share of grief from many directions while in Scotland County. Some have been valid, most have not.

If there is a bottom line, it is that Hargrave, like any in his position, is not perfect. Nobody is. But the positive he has brought to Scotland County Schools, aside from his towering presence, far outweighs any debatable negative.

To refresh your memory, here are some of those positives:

— The district’s graduation rate rose from 72 percent to 87.1 percent

— The dropout rate went from 6 percent to 1.45 percent

— Created and implemented one-to-one Chromebook initiative for grades three through 12

— Created mobile STEAM classrooms

— Helped create the grades two through 12 robotics program

— Created the middle school’s STEM magnet program

— Crone pilot certifications were created

— Book vending machines for all elementary and middle schools were begun

— A bus WiFi initiative was started

And that’s just the tip of the ice burg. Perhaps Hargrave’s most endearing asset is how he communicates with others. He is always handshake ready, usually accompanied by a broad smile. He has displayed a willingness to listen, take situations seriously and find solutions that work.

There are tough decisions yet to come, but we can feel confident that Hargrave will help lead the charge to the best possible answers.

The Sandhills Regional Consortium, which represents 13 public school districts along with Fort Bragg schools, got it right when they tabbed Hargrave for the regional award. Of course we feel that way, because he is ours. We now wish him well as he moves into the competition for the state crown, which is expected to be announced in the fall.

But regardless of that outcome, we already know Hargrave has brought his A-game to Scotland County.

For now, we applaud and thank Hargrave for his service to Scotland County Schools. We look forward to more accomplishments and accolades.

