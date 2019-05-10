The things crooks find in cars

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

I’m starting to think all of the unemployment numbers and per capita income numbers and other numbers that claim Scotland County is a wealth-challenged county are all a bunch of hoo-ha.

And I have proof.

Since arriving in Laurinburg last summer, I have been amazed with the police and Sheriff’s Office crime reports gathered by Katelin Gandee.

Perhaps you’ve noticed it, too.

Many of the crime reports include lists of items stolen from a home or vehicle. But it’s the vehicle reports that catch my attention most. The crooks are getting away with a virtual store-full of items — from jewelry to weapons to gift cards to laptops to video games to money (including hundreds of dollars in the glove compartment to handfuls of change in the cup holder) to televisions.

Yes, televisions.

Oh, and the televisions aren’t the kind found in a small bedroom reserved for an occasional guest. No 19-inchers here. These local thieves are hauling away 65-inch flatscreen televisions.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies must do a lot of head shaking when taking these reports. They surely must know not all of the items listed could possibly have been included, but take the report they must. The chuckling and head-scratching can come later when they discuss the case among themselves.

So this all leaves me with a couple of theories.

First, it’s possible that those who have their home or vehicle broken into are seeing a possible silver lining by being able to pad the report. Sure, it amounts to giving a false report to law enforcement and possible insurance fraud, but not everyone is quick to think logically. In short, some of these folks might also be intelligence-challenged.

Second, what these reports seem to be pointing out is that Scotland County has an awful lot of folks with massive-sized televisions in their home or vehicle, guns of all kinds in both places, a savings account better kept in their vehicle and no need for a jewelry box since there is a perfectly good glove compartment or console to stuff it in.

Regardless of which theory might hold more water, the fact is that Scotland County crooks seem to know right where all of these things are and can access them more easily than “shopping” at Walmart — and now the crooks are as “wealthy” with “good stuff” as anyone who works hard for a living.

Of course, they risk their next home being surrounded by concrete and bars.

During my nine years in Elizabethtown with the Bladen Journal and the past 10 months here at The Laurinburg Exchange, it’s been impressed upon me the importance of locking the office safe every night. Once locked, even someone with a piece of paper that has the combination instructions clearly written out would have a very challenging time getting it open. Just ask Cody McKeithan or Althea Simpson, each of whom can sit in front of that monster mound of metal, silently saying unkind words under their breath as they turn the dial over and over.

A few weeks ago, I heard someone left our 30”-by-30”-by-34” safe unlocked. Eeks!

I think there was $257,000 in $1 bills, a handful of change, a Remington® Model 870™ Express® Hardwood Pump-Action shotgun, a Rolex, a 65-inch flatscreen television and some candy bars in there.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]