Don’t forget to give thanks for your mom

Sunday, we celebrate those among us whom we call Mom or Mommy or Mama. We all have one.

Whatever we call her, she is one of the most important people in the history of all our lives. She brings us into the world and nurtures us at our most vulnerable times. She is simultaneously our biggest fan and our harshest critic. Her demands can sometimes be unattainable but are tempered with love.

Throughout history, mothers have symbolized things that we treasure: love, understanding, comfort and sacrifice. From the Jewish mother who can summon guilt with just a sigh to the strong, wise black mother whose cooking sustains entire families, mothers are without equal in our culture. And we shouldn’t forget the thousands of single mothers who are overworked and often devalued by society.

History.com tells us Mother’s Day celebrations date back to the ancient Greeks and Romans who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. The British honored moms during Mothering Sunday, long before the modern-day American holiday, which began in 1908. Eventually, Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

Yes, it, like many of our celebrations, has been commercialized and sometimes trivialized. The greeting card and flower industries have become masters at selling the holiday. But it is now celebrated around the world and still has the expression of love and gratitude at its roots.

So Sunday is the day. Remember to coddle the mothers in your life — pamper them. Give them their due. If they are far away, make sure to call them. Whether it is jewelry, a special meal or just a card, make the effort. Don’t take them for granted, because as those who have lost their mothers can tell you, they are often gone too soon. Once there is not that person you can call in the middle of the night, you realize their immeasurable worth.

When you do call or visit, remember the three most powerful words in the English language: “I love you.” Those three words will mean everything to a mother and are the best Mother’s Day gift of all.

And for those whose mother has left this world, it’s still a good idea that you take a moment to talk with her quietly. We don’t know whether she will hear your words or not, but she might. If there is anyone who will be watching over our lives from above, it will be mom. So continue to pay her some attention and make her proud.

Have a happy Mother’s Day.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“To the world they may be one person. To one person they may be the world.” (Bill Wilson)