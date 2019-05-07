A special day for numerous special athletes

Tuesday was a special day. Not because it couldn’t have been a better day for enjoyable, spring weather, though that did play a part.

Tuesday was Special Olympics day at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium.

Special Olympics provide opportunities for athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities to benefit from sports participation, and to shine. It’s a day when those who often find themselves in the background are encouraged to be the stars.

On this day, about 175 student-athletes competed.

We were at Pate Stadium on Tuesday, and what we witnessed could fill a heart a million times the size of our own.

We saw a competitive spirit that rivals any football Friday night. We saw camaraderie that easily rivals any group outing. We saw more than 300 volunteers who genuinely cared about those they were assisting. We saw a community involvement that rivals any local event. And perhaps best of all, we witnessed smiles that never stopped.

Although Special Olympics worldwide celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer, Scotland County isn’t far behind — celebrating it’s 40th year on Tuesday. And it was a grand event.

From the parade of schools to the official torch lighting to the bellow to “let the games begin,” everyone in Pate Stadium was energetic and supportive of the efforts being put forward by these student-athletes.

We took notice of the Special Olympics Oath, which states: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” And we saw many brave attempts and a whole lot of winning throughout the morning. There were no displays of sadness, only joy in the opportunity to0 compete and happiness when a medal was put around a neck.

For those who volunteered — whether they were assigned as “buddies” for the student-athletes or to help out at each station — we noticed even they couldn’t help by become cheerleaders for the competitors. We doubt anyone could observe a Special Olympics day and not become touched by what they see.

We applaud all of those who organize Special Olympics in Scotland County each year, we applaud all of those who volunteer and we applaud all of those businesses that support this worthwhile event. Without any of you, this special day could not happen.

Most of all, we salute each and every one of the student-athletes who participated in Tuesday’s competitions. It was clear all of them did it not for the medal or the applause, but for the joy and fun.

That’s the most basic and most important ingredient of sports.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The most important thing … is not to win, but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph, but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered, but to have fought well.” (Pierre de Coubertin)