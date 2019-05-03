Six-word winner was a clear choice

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Only five people took me up on an offer for a lunch date that hinged on winning the latest of my six-word challenges.

Last month, I tasked readers with an opportunity to think about what their final words in life might be and to let me know. Over the ensuing more than two weeks, the five entries trickled in — including one that came in with literally 10 minutes to spare before the deadline.

Of those five entries, four of them were from men and four of them seemed to have a biblical theme, which makes sense since the challenge overlapped the Easter celebration.

The first entry came from a regular, Kirby Winston of Maxton, who weighed in with “Let me go to meet Jesus.”

That was followed up a couple of days later by Paul Beckham, who sent me an email all the way from Madison, Connecticut. His six-word entry was “You’er standing on my oxygen tube.” Humorous, Paul.

Entry No. 3 arrived shortly after Paul’s and came from Cecil Weaks of Laurinburg, who wrote “Jesus has brought me this far.”

Stephen Dickens of Laurinburg, a somewhat regular contributor to our letters to the editor section, gave some thought to the challenge and came up with “Tried to make amends. So grateful.”

After more than a week without any entries, Margaret Baker of Laurinburg dropped her six-word entry off just moments before the deadline expired last week: “God has been good to me.”

So there they are.

Throughout this week, I’ve looked, re-looked and looked again at the five entries in an attempt to choose a winner and my upcoming lunch date. On the surface, it was nearly impossible to say that one six-word entry stood head and shoulders above the others.

But then I dug deeper.

Each of the entries arrived with little explanation or back story on how the six-word phrase had been arrived at — except one: Margaret Baker’s. And it wasn’t a simple paragraph to tell me why she chose her six words, it was a two-page, hand-written letter. It wasn’t so much the six words Baker chose, but the story that led to those six words that swayed my vote.

Her story began with the words “I have had some ups and downs in my life …” and went on to explain that, at the young age of just 24 while a teacher at Fort Bragg, she was diagnosed with cancer that resulted in a radical mastectomy that also required muscles from her right arm being stripped away.

That immediately got my attention.

After spending a month in the hospital, she returned to her classroom and was blessed enough to have a class that took no shortcuts in assisting her with daily duties.

“I had students who would write on the board for me,” she wrote.

Moving forward, Baker began to think that her disfigurement meant a chance for a loving and lasting relationship would be impossible. But God had a different plan.

“I was again blessed by finding a Laurinburg man who was almost 12 years older than I,” she wrote. “He was told about my cancer surgery (and) after having dated a year, he asked me to marry him.”

The couple spent more than 42 years together before he passed away in 2010, leaving behind not only his wife but a daughter and two grandchildren.

“I am blessed that I have had 82 years of blessings …” Baker wrote. “God has been good to me.”

If that’s not a clear winner, then I don’t know what is.

Ms. Baker, congrats, and I’ll be in touch.

