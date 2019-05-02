Senate chooses to protect our most innocent

Infanticide isn’t a word heard very often, but get used to hearing it more in the next 18 months.

That’s how long until Gov. Roy Cooper faces re-election, and the campaign of Lt. Gov. Dan Forest that will oppose him will surely have it running regularly in ads.

For the record, it means “one who kills a baby,” Webster’s states.

Where it ties to Cooper is Senate Bill 359, the proposed law the former state attorney general vetoed a day before Good Friday. The Senate issued an override this week.

We’re glad they did.

The bill is called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors’ Protection Act. It says doctors are to provide care and resuscitation to any baby born alive after an attempted abortion.

Those who do not could face a felony and active prison time, along with fines and potential civil damages.

Cooper criticized what it means for doctors and said this doesn’t happen.

“Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients,” Cooper’s statement said. “This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”

The last part of his statement goes against written testimony of adults who say they have seen or survived botched abortions. The N.C. Values Coalition said five states — North Carolina doesn’t keep such statistics — have reported at least 25 children born alive during attempted abortions in 2017.

The Values Coalition is among five prominent pro-life organizations in North Carolina that asked lawmakers to stand up for newborns.

“Roy Cooper didn’t just veto a bill,” said Tami Fitzgerald, the executive director of the Values Coalition. “He vetoed babies, babies who are innocently born alive as a result of a botched abortion.”

The Rev. Mark Creech, of the Christian Action League, said the governor’s Easter veto compares to the king of Egypt ordering midwives to kill born-alive infant sons of the nation of Israel. Allowing the innocent lives of these newborns to end in death without medical help, he said, was “execution by default.”

Cooper vetoed 28 bills in his first two years in office, more than any governor in a four-year term. Only five survived. This was his first since Democrats last November gained enough seats to eliminate Republicans’ veto-proof control of the General Assembly.

We know doctors take an oath and are regulated by medical boards. We also believe most doctors are God-fearing and would do all they could to help a newborn.

Needless legislation? The seventh commandment does it for us, but there’s plenty more on the books we created — and quite complex at that. Republicans say this closes one of the loopholes that allows for purposeful negligence; doctors don’t have a legal duty to care for newborns.

State senators stood up for innocent newborns. House representatives should as well.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Power is no blessing in itself, except when it is used to protect the innocent.” (Jonathan Swift)