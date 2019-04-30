School districts that closed did students wrong

While we are sympathetic to their cause, we are disappointed that enough teachers plan to miss school Wednesday to attend a rally in Raleigh that several districts are cancelling classes.

We supported a similar tactic by teachers last year because a variety of legitimate needs seemed to be falling on deaf ears in the General Assembly.

This year is different. Effectively causing thousands of students who missed several weeks — some a month — of classes after Hurricane Florence to miss another day is misguided. It’s also, we believe, an ineffective way to rally support for their important causes at this time and sends the wrong message.

At the end of the day, students must come first.

We applaud Scotland County Schools for not cancelling classes Wednesday, instead sending a contingent of 16 teachers to the day’s rally in Raleigh. That makes far more sense — logic that escaped such regi0nal school districts like Robeson and Cumberland counties.

For teachers in those and about 31 other districts, this action at this particular moment sends the wrong message and could very well actually hurt their cause.

Under rules set by the General Assembly, teachers have a variety of options to take days off. Wednesday will be an optional teacher workday for many and it wasn’t clear yet if students will have to make up the missed day.

The rally is being organized by the N.C. Association of Educators, a professional association that some people mistakenly believe is a union. Collective bargaining by public employees is illegal in North Carolina. But the day’s rally is not being supported by North Carolina Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson, and rightly so.

With little to no bargaining power, teachers must rely on voters to elect leaders at both the state and local levels who support their causes. Some progress has been made on pay, but teachers still have many legitimate concerns. One concern has been the general disrespect and misconception of teachers’ duties and challenges shown by too many politicians. It’s up to voters to force changes.

Teachers need those voters to be on their side in a passionate and proactive way. Perhaps sending designated representatives to Raleigh and making it clear the reason more were not going was because of their unflagging devotion to the needs of their students in a difficult school year would have been a better way to gain more of that support this time around.

The state’s school districts should have done it the Scotland County way.

