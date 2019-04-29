Local events deserve our kudos, support

There simply aren’t enough kudos available to shower on the Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5’s kickoff event on Friday.

Despite Mother Nature’s early attempts to both rain and blow the event to another date, the evening skies turned out relatively accommodating and the show went on.

EnVision, a Winston-Salem based band making its first visit to Laurinburg, brought an energetic mix of pop, jazz, R&B, funk, beach and oldies to the stage — about 30 minutes late, because of the weather — and kept the several hundred visitors along Main Street in downtown Laurinburg dancing, wriggling in their seats, clapping and singing along.

It was a near-perfect start to the five-event concert series, all of which will be presented in the downtown this year.

We applaud Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, and his team for choosing a top-notch band for the initial concert, as well as for putting together a community event that brought numerous new faces out among the regulars to enjoy the music.

Also deserving of kudos are the food trucks that lined the street offering folks a easy and affordable treats to fill in as dinner.

But perhaps the biggest attawaytogo should go to Hasty Realty, which is the naming sponsor for the Laurinburg After 5 concert series. Along with numerous other sponsors, Hasty Realty stepped up and helped to make this worthwhile series possible.

The next concert is set for May 17 with the Jebb Mac Band.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t also give our deserving kudos to Scotland County Parks and Recreation, which began its outdoor movie series immediately after the concert on Friday with a free showing of “The Sandlot” in the Art Garden.

The movie put a cap on a family night in downtown Laurinburg, all free of charge, that many took advantage of.

The next free, outdoor movie night will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the showing of “Black Panther” in the Art Garden.

And, of course, the annual SpringFest brought hundreds back downtown on Saturday for a day filled with food, games, activities, music and more.

We are lucky to have a Chamber of Commerce and Parks and Recreation staff that is dedicated and responsive to making community activities available to everyone. These events easily rival any in the big cities, and we hope more people will come out to support these efforts.

There are many events planned. Just watch our community events calendar every Wednesday and Saturday.

