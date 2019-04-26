Cheat sheet to being a southerner

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

In just a mere 66 days, I will celebrate my 16th year as a resident of North Carolina. It’s perhaps the very best move I’ve ever made — and I’ve made a lot of ‘em.

But living here has been quite a learning experience for someone who was born a Yankee in Upstate New York and went to high school in Connecticut. I’ve had to adapt to an entire new language, if you will.

For instance …

People don’t “stub” their toe here in the South. When they ram their toe into a chair leg, they have “stumped” their toe.

When someone says they are going to walk up a “heal,” don’t think too hard. They are really saying “hill.”

Words often get dropped here in the South, too, which is quite perplexing for someone who uses words for a living. And example is that people here will “look a job.” Ummmm … huh?

Speaking of words, “onced” and “twiced” are words here.

Also, “jew-p” is something adults will ask their young’uns when they want to know if they have used the bathroom.

Likewise, “jeet” is NOT former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter’s nickname (actually, it is). In the Carolinas, “jeet” means “did you eat yet?”

“Fixinto” is one word, and it means you are getting ready to do something.

When someone says “I hain’t never,” it gives me a headache trying to figure out if that is a double-negative or triple-negative.

Up north, I would always PUSH the buttons on my telephone. Down here, people MASH the buttons.

There are only three beverages in the South: sweet tea, Coke (which could be any carbonated drink) and beer. If someone asks if you brought any beer, and you didn’t, the correct response is “Naw, jew?”

People in the South don’t eat lunch. Ever. There is breakfast, then dinner at noontime and, sometime after 7 p.m., there is supper.

At those meals, there are only four main condiments to any meal: salt, pepper, ketchup and Texas Pete.

Breaded and fried is the first option in a southern kitchen. For anything other than cereal.

There are three kinds of “white meat” in the South: chicken, pork and catfish (breaded and fried, of course).

Up north, a person’s eyes tear up. In the South, they run water.

In the North, people will ask where you live. Here, they ask where you stay.

There are three main holidays in the South: Christmas, the first day of hunting season and the opening of the NASCAR season.

People here don’t go to Walmart, they are “goin’ Walmartin’” or going to “Walmarts.”

People also don’t push a shopping cart in the South, they push a buggy.

Folks here don’t wear sneakers, they wear tennis shoes.

There are still four seasons in the South, but they aren’t what most Yankees think of. The four seasons here are Almost Summer, Summer, Still Summer and Christmas.

When summer does arrive, people here think that first 100-degree day is “a bit warm.”

And when Christmas approaches and the temperature drops below 70, people here decide it’s good chicken bog weather.

A “bog” up north is a waterlogged piece of ground like a marsh or swamp. Here in the South, it’s dinner or supper.

In the North, we collected ants for homemade ant farms. You do that in the South, you’ll regret it. The ants here fight back.

Walking barefoot up north was a summertime pleasure. Here there are dangers with every step — if it grows, it’ll stick ya, if it crawls, it’ll bite ya.

Directions are often tricky in the South. They often include distances in minutes or something as simple as “down the road a piece.”

If you have an animal here that barks, it’s a “dawg.”

Up north, people open their windows. Down south, they crack them.

In the North, it was “When I was growing up.” In the South, it’s “When I was coming up.”

When I wanted to go somewhere above the Mason-Dixon Line, I started my car. Living below the Mason-Dixon Line, I crank my vee-HICKLE.

Up north, when someone got ill, we would take them to the hospital. Here in the Carolinas, when someone gets ill (pronounced “eel”), the diagnosis is simply a bad attitude.

In the North, clothes shrink. In the South, they draw up.

There are probably many more examples, and I wouldn’t mind y’all sending them to me. But for now, let’s consider this Chapter One on becoming a southerner.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]