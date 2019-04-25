We go to the gym to make our physical bodies healthy. We try to consume the proper amounts of vegetables, fruits, proteins, and even take supplements to adjust what our bodies need to operate at an optimal level. If we could simply train our minds from pure, credible, clean, organic sources, then we’d have it all together.

When you were a child you trusted everyone. Children do not have self-serving motives. God gives us a pure mind and heart to start. We take the unadulterated conscience and destroy that purity little by little until we turn into angry adults seeking revenge, or manipulating the good God gave us at birth. We’re better than this! We are the children of the King of Kings, and we all know better.

Titus 1:15 tells us, Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. Take back your mind through the word of God. The direction of our lives will direct the path of our thoughts. Our thoughts, although only known by God and us, are a powerful tool for good, but can be used for evil.

As we take care of our physical body, we must do the same with our minds. Each time we think a “bad” thought, we must stop, and remember the source. The source of our love is God. At any cost, work out your mind through God’s word. This makes your spirit strong and your God proud.

At first, I justified my thoughts by blaming them on the world we live in and believing that kindness is a little glimpse of weakness, so I stood strong, and showed little kindness. Now, I live my life understanding that there is nothing weak about doing good. If you practice this, your mind becomes strong, and your life becomes Godly.

Do good today.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” Rick and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For information, contact [email protected]