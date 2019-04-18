Now is the time to start preparations

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1. But don’t think for a moment it’s still a long way off.

As we have experienced over the past two or three years, hurricanes and tropical storms have found their way to Scotland County and the region with damaging force. Some are still struggling the effects of Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael, which came through in September and October, respectively, in 2018.

So with less than six weeks to go before the hurricane season officially opens, it’s time to review hurricane preparations and make sure friends, relatives and neighbors have a plan as well.

The basics for “hunkering down” in a non-evacuation situation include bottled water (at least a gallon per person per day), ready-to-eat food, flashlights, a battery-operated radio (and extra batteries), baby supplies, pet supplies, wet wipes, a stash of cash, cellphone chargers (a portable power source for them is a good idea) and at least a week’s worth of necessary medication. For emergency fixes, a tool kit and contractors’ garbage bags are a good idea. A rule of thumb throughout hurricane season is not to let your gas tank go below half-full.

If authorities advise or order an evacuation, you’ll want all those things with you, plus copies of important paperwork (including insurance policies, medical records and family photos) in a waterproof container. If you have pets, that paperwork should include your pets’ proof of vaccinations. Most important, you should know where you’re going NOW and be prepared for hours on the highway.

For those with special medical needs or who need assistance, makes sure you have all the necessary meds and equipment with you before calling for assistance.

We’ll say it again: It only takes one storm to create havoc, so don’t be lulled by minor hurricanes or even tropical storms. Last year’s devastating Hurricane Florence was a Category 1 as it spread across the Carolinas, but it still brought massive devastation from Wilmington to Scotland County.

And it moved slowly, which created another level of problems. A slow-moving tropical storm can cause more damage than a fast-moving minor hurricane — it all depends on who’s in the unlucky path.

If you’re new to living in hurricane country, pay attention to official warnings and be ready to go if ordered. For information and tips, watch The Laurinburg Exchange’s website, stay in tune to WLNC radio and keep emergency city and county phone numbers handy if a storm approaches.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Prepare and prevent, don’t repair and repent.” (Unknown)