Teachers should teach, not picket on school hours

North Carolina’s educators deserve to be adequately compensated for their tireless efforts to mold the minds of our young students. However, we tend to agree with State Superintendent Mark Johnson — rallying for the cause shouldn’t be at the expense of students.

The list of school systems across the state being forced to shut their doors on May 1 as a result of teachers’ requests for personal leave to attend a N.C. Association of Educators rally continues to grow. At last count, eight of the state’s districts, most of which are the larger districts, have made the choice to close schools and make it an optional workday.

Educators and school advocates should speak up, and should fight for the betterment of the educational system in all facets, be it facilities, staffing, compensation, health benefits or anything else. There were 42 districts that canceled class last year due to the NCAE rally last year. Timing is everything.

In an email to teachers this week, Johnson urged educators to consider taking action on a day when schools are not in session, encouraging them to come to Raleigh during their spring break, or any non-instructional day, and visit with him and share their thoughts.

Johnson cited the weather woes that devastated the eastern part of the state at the beginning of the school year.

More than 1 million students missed at least one day of school due to Florence, and more than 160,000 students missed 10 or more days. Scotland County Schools missed several school days in September due to Flo’s wrath.

The N.C. General Assembly ultimately passed legislation waiving up to 20 missed instructional days, allowing teachers to be compensated and the days to be forgiven. It was a necessary evil, as students and teachers would have to work through the summer to make up all the days and it would have thrown school calendars into a tailspin.

It’s still lost days, waiver or not. That’s a week, two weeks, three weeks, a month, that those children weren’t being taught by licensed educators. So, when a rally is scheduled in the middle of the week during a crucial time in the school year, when those children have already lost an inordinate amount of classroom time, it gives us pause.

Johnson echoed that in his email, saying he could meet with teachers on a non-instructional day, and even facilitate legislators’ attendance in those meetings. He offered a day in June right after the traditional school year ends, saying the Department of Public Instruction building’s doors could be open to the public for water, restrooms or shelter from the weather.

He called teachers’ voices “crucial,” and although we’ve not always seen eye-to-eye with Johnson, we couldn’t agree more in this instance.

An absent teacher means a loss of instructional time, which means falling behind on pacing guides. Falling behind on those guides translates to a hole in the curriculum, which ultimately means students may not be properly prepared for the next grade level.

Nobody had control over the chunk of time lost to Mother Nature, we understand that. So let’s find a workable solution.

Rallies are definitely a way to have a voice heard. We would not dissuade anyone from doing what they feel needs to be done in that respect. And we wholeheartedly feel North Carolina’s teachers and educational support staff, not to mention those in our own county, deserve pay that, at the very least, brings them in line with the national average.

While taking that stand is vital, we would urge teachers to make their voices heard in any other variety of impactful ways — emails, petitions, conference calls, social media campaigns — that don’t take them out of their districts on May 1.

And hold Johnson to his offer.

