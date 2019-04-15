If the timing of legislation that was introduced toughening penalties for motorists who don’t slow down for flashing emergency lights once seemed odd, that is no longer the case.

We briefly wondered if the legislation, titled the Jason Quick Memorial Act, might have been an overreaction to the tragic death of the Lumberton police officer for whom it is named. Quick, a husband and father of two, was killed on Dec. 15 while working a traffic accident on Interstate 95.

The move-over legislation that bears his names, introduced by two Republicans, Sen. Danny Britt in that chamber and Rep. Brenden Jones in the House, raises the penalties for rushing through an accident scene such as the one that Quick was working when he was killed. But the legislation would not have kicked in for that accident because the state Highway Patrol’s investigation determined the motorist whose vehicle hit Quick did not break any laws.

But since Quick’s death, just four months ago, the need for the legislation has become more apparent here in Robeson County, not once, but twice.

Matt Lassiter, a sheriff’s detective, was struck while working a work site early on March 29, also on I-95, and miraculously — that characterization is not inflated — is home recuperating, and a full recovery is the expectation.

And then just last week, a Fairmont volunteer firefighter, working an accident scene on N.C. 41, was struck by a vehicle. The injuries to James Thompson were not serious.

In the cases of Lassiter and Thompson, the outcomes could easily have been much worse. They were fortunate.

In each of those cases, the driver of the vehicle that hit them was charged.

The legislation introduced by Britt and Jones calls for anyone convicted of not slowing down and changing lanes to move away from an accident who then causes an accident and more than $500 worth of property damage or injury to an emergency responder or law enforcement officer to face a Class I felony. That could mean three months to a year in jail. The penalty for a driver who violated the law and caused the death of an emergency responder or law enforcement officer would be a Class F felony, with the possibility of 10 to 41 months in jail.

It has cleared the Senate and is awaiting approval in the House, which we trust is a formality. Who would stand in the way off an additional layer of protection for first responders working emergency situations on our roads?

The legislation is particularly important here in Robeson County, which is North Carolina’s largest county and is blessed with many miles of highway, both state and federal, heading in all directions. An unhappy consequence of our sheer size and all those roads is the high number of traffic accidents in this county, as well as the need for continued road maintenance.

When these events happen, local law enforcement officers and first responders, many of whom are volunteers, are thrust into dangerous and chaotic situations and are often tasked with trying to save a life or mitigate injuries. Their attention is focused on their assignment, and their own safety too often is compromised.

Motorists should instinctively slow down when trying to navigate these emergency situations, but those who don’t should know that the legislation that honors Quick calls for harsh penalties should the worst happen. It is good legislation and we look forward to it becoming law.