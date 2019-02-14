115 years of black history

Andre Mack Columnist Andre Mack Columnist

If silence equals consent, then a wall of silence surrounds Laurinburg Institute. Our 55-acre school is the oldest black owned and operated prep school in the United States. The campus, with its 13 buildings, are where 115 years of American history occurred. That history has depth and layers. It is black history in form and type.

There’s Laurinburg Institute history for public consumption. That includes stories of celebrated alumni like Dizzy Gillespie, Sam Jones and Sir John Swan. Danny Glover narrated some of these stories in The Laurinburg Institute documentary (YouTube). Charlie Scott shared his story at the 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony. HBO immortalized Earl Manigault’s story in the movie “Rebound: The Legend of Earl ‘The Goat’ Manigault” (1996).

No one is more proud of the Chris Washburn story than alumni like myself. Main stream media made him a face of troubled athletes. Chris also represents the evolution many of us experienced as disadvantaged youth. He is now a father of two adults. Both were respected college athletes. Chris Washburn is a proud part of our history.

There’s also Laurinburg Institute history exclusive unto the founding McDuffie Family. This history is attainable mostly through forensic accounting and documents recorded by the city of Laurinburg and state of North Carolina. Adam Fairclough’s book, “A Class of Their Own: Black Teachers in the Segregated South” (2007) sparsely discusses this history. The New York Times has, too, with decades of periodic reporting on Laurinburg Institute. So has The Fayetteville Observer and The Laurinburg Exchange.

The largest collection of Laurinburg Institute history, though, is archived in memories of thousands of alumni throughout the Caribbean, Europe and the United States. We lived it! We are forever connected by the best of our Laurinburg Institute experiences. Some alumni remember our old campus under the pioneering leadership of Emmanuel McDuffie. Others remember our current campus under the leadership of Frank McDuffie Sr. or Frank “Bishop” McDuffie Jr. There are lots of good memories there. Most are of each other.

Laurinburg Institute alumni are relatives of celebrated Americans like the granddaughters of Mother Hale and Jackie Robinson. Others are children of doctors, general laborers, teachers. We represent the full spectrum of working folks. Our alumni were young people when first arrived on campus. Today we are adults with a panoply of career and life experiences. We’re a global network of ambassadors, donors, and recruiters.

We are the only hope for Laurinburg Institute. Only we can position the school to compete as a preferred educational option. Only we can steer the school from trends like certificates, General Education Development and online programs. Laurinburg Institute alumni are the only ones able to resuscitate the school after 30 years of failure. We are a collective force of thousands eager to be mobilized. We love our alma mater.

The school, though, desperately needs to purge itself of the founding family. Affiliates, too. These stewards of Laurinburg Institute operated the school to decades of failure. Our school also needs board members that fundraise. This includes calls, events, and meet and greets with donors. Fundraising is standard practice for preparatory schools in the United States. This includes other 100-year-old schools like Maine Central Institute (1866), Oak Hill Academy (1878), and Piney Woods School (1909). Basics like digitizing student records are also needed.

Our school must also record its history. Centenary day, new campus construction in the 1950s, and the impact of social movements and world events on our school are all unrecorded. All else Laurinburg Institute ever needs is held in abundance by thousands of alumni throughout the Caribbean, Europe and the United States – starting with me.

Andre Mack was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. Laurinburg Institute was my opportunity to complete high school after years of drifting through New York City high schools. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in 1997, then completed graduate school at Southern Connecticut State University in 2001.