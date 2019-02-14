Failure is just not an option

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

I decided a few years ago that I wasn’t going to let my circumstances define my legacy. As dramatic as that sounds, we all leave a legacy and many times, the impact of our lives won’t be discovered until years after we’ve passed.

As my wife and I slept in a car a few years ago, I decided quickly that I did not want that part of my life to be what I left behind. I was not ready to end my story, as I was a child of the highest God. He didn’t intend for this to be the way my journey ended.

Although I had decided I was not going to fail, I also understood how someone in this situation could simply give up. If I had not found God, and decided to hand my life over to Him, I could not have made it. Those times when I was teetering on the brink of defeat, He pulled me to safety. I kept forging ahead until finally the path seemed to be cleared by my God. It seemed as though, after being stopped in my tracks countless times, I finally earned my way in life.

Every new challenge put in front of me was defeated, and it wasn’t nearly as difficult as it had been for the first decades of my life. You see, I was worn out fighting these battles alone. After I handed my life over to God and started following Jesus, I still had the same battles, but I had a new Leader walking directly in front of me.

My Leader cannot be defeated and the longer I follow Him, the easier it is to find the courage to live the life He intended for me to live.

I hope to teach as many people as possible that a life without God may be working now, but there will be a point when you will lose your balance. That balance is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Join me, and let’s clear a path screaming our allegiance to Him everywhere we go.

