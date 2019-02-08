My visit with Peter …

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Note: This column, the third of a three-part series, was first published seven years ago. It is being rerun for a reason.

The smile was still there. That is perhaps what I was least prepared for.

My trek to Connecticut and back was filled with stops and starts in many familiar and some unfamiliar places. The 1,800-mile journey also brought me closer to those I should have remained much closer with over the years, but hadn’t.

Still, despite all of the reconnecting that took place every single day, at the root of this trip was the need to spend time with Peter.

Having spent five years as a paramedic after college, as well as going through high school where one of the most beloved teachers was going through Parkinson’s, I had a pretty good idea what the disease could do. And before my first trip to Saint Mary Home in West Hartford, friends gave me a gentle insight as to what I would encounter there.

Peter was in his room, only slightly laying back in his wheelchair, watching television when I walked in. In some ways, it was like a hospital room — one that could easily have been for a temporary stay. But as I began taking quick glances, I realized this room was not a temporary place. For Peter, it was home.

Despite that, when our eyes first met, that smile that I had grown accustomed to seeing all through high school and beyond, stretched from ear to ear. And I couldn’t help matching it.

With a hand on his shoulder, we exchanged some words of welcome — but more than the words, it was the sparkle in his eye that pointed out to me without a shadow of doubt that, in spite of everything he had gone through over the years, this was still very much Peter — the fast-as-lightning runner, the never-ending Capri mechanic, the trigonometry whiz, the always smiling and, most of all, good high school friend who was a big part of what made Bloomfield, Conn., home for me.

As will happen during a get-together of old friends, the stories began to burst forward. Each one was a recollection of places we’d gone together and things we’d done. Some made us laugh, others made us wonder what we could possibly have been thinking back then. A few made us realize just how close to not being here we had come.

This time, spent partly in Peter’s room and some in a larger visitation room next door, was easily more meaningful than any planned high school reunion. This was “our group.” A couple from the original group were missing, but standing there, with Peter in the middle, it was easy to feel like we were all back at Bloomfield High again.

And through it all, that smile beamed.

Whenever someone might leave out a piece to a story, Peter was quick to fit it in. Whenever someone didn’t know a part of the story, Peter remembered it. Though his voice ranged from perfectly audible to something that was barely half of a whisper, usually an urging to “Project, Peter” would get things back on track again.

And when someone got a story just right, that smile lit up the room.

Even recalling how he helped several of us in trigonometry class – a story that didn’t work out so well for him — made Peter laugh. He recalled helping us on a test (OK, we cheated, using Peter as our source) and getting caught. The result was that we all got a C — but Peter got a D. To that into perspective, a C to us was like getting an A+ and a D to Peter was like getting a zero.

Story after story, minute after minute, Peter was just another part of the group — not in an assisted living home, not bound to a wheelchair, not challenged by the lack of the use of his arms and legs, not saddled with the effects of Parkinson’s. To us, in those moments, he was just Peter.

Helping to make that possible is the fact that Peter’s sense of humor remains intact.

Someone asked him what television shows he watches, and he replied with a big grin, “Whatever one is on, because I can’t change the channel.”

We also asked him what he liked to do when he wasn’t watching television, and he said (much more seriously), “I’m working on a cure for Parkinson’s.”

Those two simple statements, as far apart as they can possibly be on the depth chart, tell me a lot about Peter. While he embraces the notion that when you are handed lemons you should make lemonade, he also rises above what’s been thrown at him in an effort to do something about it with a never-give-up attitude. Jimmy V would be proud.

And that smile … it was all truly inspirational.

Since my time with Peter, I’ve been asked by several folks how it went, and the best way I can think to wrap it all up in a nice, neat bundle is to say “he was more of a blessing to me than I was to him.”

The trip north, for a number of reasons, changed me. How could it not? Included in what I’ve learned, thanks to Peter and others, is that I need to “live, laugh and love” more, as well as create every “moment of forever” that I can.

But the only way to embrace what I’ve learned is by applying it to my future. That will include some difficult decisions — but now, with priorities clearer than they’ve ever been before, I have the inspiration of a good friend to guide me.

For that, I am grateful.

