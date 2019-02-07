Something isn’t right at Sheriff’s Office

While few are privy to the inner workings within the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, even the most casual observance most certainly should beg questions.

Earlier this week, Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins suddenly handed in his resignation and immediately moved into retirement. That takes a long-time law enforcement officer off the roster, and removes the department’s No. 2 deputy from Sheriff Ralph Kersey’s side.

Goins’ resignation may have been a surprise to some, but it was something he’d been thinking about since October.

And he’s not the only loss from the Sheriff’s Office. Aside from those deputies who have departed because they are looking for better opportunities and pay, the Sheriff’s Office has recently lost other experienced deputies — like Detective Kelly Jacobs.

While turnover is expected in any organization, the latest trend at the Sheriff’s Office seems to have a bad taste. Again, few have a true insight into the operation of the department, but something seems amiss.

After a 30-year career, Goins certainly has earned a retirement free of the daily stress that is common for law enforcement officers. But his resignation didn’t prompt an office party — though it did come with a few glowing words from Kersey, despite the fact that Goins’ resignation came because of the sheriff.

Goins claimed he had felt for some time that Kersey wasn’t supporting him in decisions or keeping him abreast of things withing the Sheriff’s Office. Neither is good. In fact, despite being chased by The Exchange for a comment on that, Kersey hasn’t bothered to give his side — so we are left to assume Goins’ concerns are valid, and point to the very real possibility that Kersey was laying the groundwork to push Goins out.

If so, he succeeded.

But there have been other red flags of late.

We will start with the most recent, which was the debacle of the Carver Middle School parents’ meeting, after which the Sheriff’s Office defended the fact it had no high-level representation present by claiming they weren’t invited.

Invited or not, the Sheriff’s Office, like the rest of the county, knew of the meeting, knew the reasons for it and knew they had a part in what took place to instigate the meeting because of their own SRO at Carver. Kersey was on vacation that week, but he still should have made a phone call and made sure a Sheriff’s Office contingent was present to answer questions.

But there’s the other red flag. The Sheriff’s Office has become increasingly less transparent and cooperative with the media — outside of what appear to be leaks from within the department, all of which trickle to an outside news agency with no consideration of getting important information to The Exchange or WLNC radio. That’s not something the sheriff should allow to continue, but he has.

We think it’s time for the county’s Board of Commissioners to step in and take a long, hard look at its Sheriff’s Office. An in-depth discussion between the board and Kersey should take place in an effort to address concerns, find solutions and right the ship as soon as possible — before more good deputies are lost.

