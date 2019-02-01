A trip to ‘back home’

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Note: This column, the second of a three-part series, was first published seven years ago. It is being rerun for a reason.

Actually, you CAN go back home again.

We’ve all heard the stories of people who planned and looked forward to a return trip to their childhood hometown … the very place that, as 18-year-olds, they had made every possible effort to leave behind.

But often, those trips back home leave them feeling empty.

Everything has changed; nothing looks the same; things that once seemed so big now appeared small. What once was considered home now seems to be just a stop in time along the pathway of life. Moving on, you decide, is the only thing to do.

That’s not what happened for me this week.

Sparked by the need to see a good high-school buddy that I’ve neglected seeing or even thinking about enough over the years, I pointed my Jeep north on Sunday and began my trek to Connecticut. As the miles melted away — except in the Washington/Baltimore area, where only the inches melted and the miles seemed to take forever — my mind drifted to those teenage years and high-school experiences.

It may seem like a disadvantage to some, but I went to high school in two different places. The first was Ramsey, N.J., which is in the northern part of the state west of the New York City area; the second was Bloomfield, Conn., which is just northwest of Hartford.

I only spent about two months of my freshman year at Ramsey High and the rest of high school in Bloomfield, but because of some of the memories and lifelong emotions that I was so blessed to have, both places have become an important part of my life.

So my first lengthy stop on this trip was Ramsey, where I spent several hours poking in and around familiar places — like the high school, the downtown area, the park where I played baseball, the community pool and the old neighborhood.

Much looked the same, and much had changed. But all brought back swarms of memories that have shaped me over the years.

The gold mine of this stop came on my fourth trip through the old neighborhood. Prior to that, I went by houses where friends once lived, explored woods where forts and bicycle jumps were once built and even took time to be 14 again by swinging on a swing in the neighborhood park.

But just before bidding the neighborhood adieu for who knows how many years, I decided to take one last drive past the old house, with hopes that a neighbor who has lived there all these years would be home. On the previous three trips past their house, the driveway was vacant. Stopping at this house was important, because this was where the neighborhood children almost always met. That’s because the yard had what we thought was a huge rock in front, where it seemed eight or 10 of us could sit. This rock was also the starting point for many hide-and-seek games.

Nearly every single day, someone would say, “See you at the rock.”

This time, a car was in the driveway.

And talk about a warm welcome. Despite being in their 70s, this couple remembered my face and even remembered where my father had worked — all despite the fact that I’d spent less than two years across the street and had been gone since 1972.

As story after story unfolded about days gone by, people who have come and gone, and so many others, I realized that THIS was what “going home” was all about — the memories you leave behind for others and those you carry with you.

It has turned out to be one of the momentous parts of this trek.

But I had more places to go and people to see. My final destination of Bloomfield, Conn., lay just three hours away, and I was anxious to get there.

As I write this, I have arrived, and have already connected with my most important childhood and high school friends. They, as well as those who will meet up with us later, are the very nucleus of who I am. The stories we share are moments we shared as teens, and they will always reverberate with me as the very best time with the very best people of my life.

This place is home because of them.

The plans we have over the next couple of days will include a walk down memory lane — visits back to our favorite pizza place, maybe a walk through the high school, a look around town and a drive and walk around the old neighborhood. Each stop will produce photos to freeze these memories for future times.

But the propose of this trip — to visit with Peter, a high school friend who is battling the advanced stages of Parkinson’s — will soon unfold, and that, my friends, will create the need for each and every bit of this space next week.

But until then, I can tell you — based on this experience only — that you CAN go home again. And you should, because the old memories can be wonderful and the new one may very well be priceless.

Next week: My visit with Peter …

