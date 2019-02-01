Commercials could be the MVP of game

It’s that time of year again—the Super Bowl is upon us. And that means that, once again, it’s time for creative commercials.

CBS is charging north of $5 million for a 30 second-spot in the game this year, which is comparable to last year’s numbers: NBC also priced half-minute spots at over $5 million in 2017 (though they also offered a bundle deal with the Winter Olympics that, of course, won’t be an option this time around).

If the game itself isn’t your thing, but you’ll be watching to see the commercials, here’s a quick preview for some of those you will see:

— Multi-sport athlete and 1980s commercial icon Bo Jackson is making a grand return to advertising with a starring role in Sprint’s Super Bowl spot.

— Microsoft is highlighting how its Xbox Adaptive Controller helps disabled kids beat physical limitations and enjoy of gaming in its 60-second Super Bowl ad.

— WeatherTech cast its CEO’s dog in the starrring role of its 45-second Super Bowl ad this year.

— Mercedes-Benz’s full spot includes a Ludacris cameo

— Michael Bublé tries and fails to convince convenience store patrons that Bubly is pronounced the same way as his last name in the PepsiCo brand’s 30-second spot.

— Serena Williams leads Bumble’s first Super Bowl spot.

— Amazon Studios to advertise its new series Hanna

— “RoboChild” appears in TurboTax’s teaser

— M&M’s debuts a new product in its Big Game ad and stars Christina Applegate.

— Jason Bateman stars in Hyundai’s full spot as an elevator operator on a ride to the world’s most undesirable scenarios—the middle seat on a long flight, a root canal and jury duty, with car shopping way at the bottom.

— Olay goes the horror route for its first Big Game ad with a spot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as a woman trying to call for help during a home invasion from a masked intruder. The only problem? Olay has transformed her skin so much that she can’t unlock her phone.

— Dogs judge humans in Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl spot as Kristin Chenoweth stars in the ad, which sees humans competing in a dog show-style competition for the “ultimate prize”: Avocados from Mexico.

— Tony Romo loafs around the house in Skechers’ ad

— Mr. Peanut, Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen star in Planters’s spot

— Expensify releases two cuts of its music video spot

— An annual fav, Doritos’ ad will feature Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys.

— Toyota’s ad celebrates female football phenom Antoinette Harris

— Zoe Kravitz talks in an ASMR whisper for Michelob Ultra’s spot

— Pringles is highlighting its wide selection of flavors—and the flavor combinations you can make by stacking them—in its 2019 Super Bowl spot.

— Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude make for an unlikely matchup in Stella Artois’ Super Bowl ad

— Pepsi enlisted Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon to offer a definitive rebuttal to a common question in its just-released Super Bowl ad: “Is Pepsi OK?”

— Burger King is back in the game after a 13-year hiatus

— Another Super Bowl fav, Budweiser’s Clydesdales are back in the game with a new spot

— For the 10th consecutive year, Kia will advertise in the Super Bowl.

— Colgate is looking for laughs with its second-ever Super Bowl ad this year following the toothpaste brand’s Big Game debut in 2016. It will star Luke Wilson.

Certainly there will be more, so be sure not miss a single one — refilling your plate with wings and dip may cause you to miss the best commercial of the day.