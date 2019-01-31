Best solution to move ahead: dump the mayor

There is a vexatious fly in the rec center planning ointment, and it’s an obvious one to anyone who honestly cares about the future of Scotland County.

On Tuesday, representatives from several county entities — including Scotland County Schools, the city of Laurinburg, the county’s Board of Commissioners and Scotland Health Care System — came together to begin a joint effort that would hopefully lead to the creation of a recreation center.

This gathering comes on the heels of a county referendum on November’s general election ballot that called for a quarter-cent sales tax hike to help fund operation costs for a multipurpose center — a referendum that was soundly defeated by voters.

Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block would like to take credit for the referendum’s defeat, but while that might feed his oversized ego, he’s not the reason it failed. It failed because enough people weren’t astute enough to see the big picture and understand how little a quarter-cent sales tax would cost them — or care enough about the future of Scotland County.

If Block wants to take credit for something, it should be to publicly wear the title of The Fly — and we all should have been warned that this would be his approach when joint meetings to discuss a rec center were held.

During recent discussions about a joint effort with county entities at city council meetings, Block made it clear he wasn’t interested in bringing in others. He wants to birth this baby himself.

So there it is. Tuesday’s meeting gave us all a clear picture for how this man plans to “contribute” to the effort. His dour face, finger-pointing, won’t-do-it attitude every step of the way shows his intentions.

Let’s be clear: Block only wants one thing — a rec center in Laurinburg, run by the city of Laurinburg for the residents of Laurinburg; one that displays a large brass sign with his name at the top. Anything less is unacceptable.

It’s a huge understatement to say Block isn’t a team player, and he takes every opportunity to prove it. He disrespects the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, he isn’t a member of any local civic club, he rarely if ever shows up for business ribbon-cuttings, he takes every opportunity to take cheap shots at his police chief, city manager and anyone who disagrees with him; he uses social media to chastise almost everyone with rude and vulgar statements; he himself claims to be only a figure-head as mayor; and his reputation from Laurinburg to Raleigh is besmirched for reasons personal and professional. So why would any group trying to do something positive for the future of Scotland County want him on the team?

The joint, county-wide group working toward a recreation center doesn’t need Block’s antics, so get rid of him. He has no vote on his own city council, he brings nothing positive or helpful to this joint group and his own personal problems should be more than enough for the group to cringe at having his name on their roster.

We won’t pretend to know the future, but this one is easy: As long as The Fly is part of the joint effort to bring a rec center to Scotland County, there is only one possible outcome — it will fail. Our suggestion would be to clear the ointment of this vile cancer.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Flies cause the ointment of the apothecary to send forth a stinking savour; so doth a little folly him that is in reputation for wisdom and honour.” (Ecclesiastes 10:1)