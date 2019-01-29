Malcolm’s exit necessary for trust in process

When Gov. Roy Cooper names the new state Board of Elections, which is supposed to happen Thursday, Joshua Malcolm, a Pembroke lawyer, former member of the county Board of Elections, and the person who stood tall and in the way of the certification of the District 9 congressional race, won’t be among its five members.

He cannot be — and he knows it.

His words: “Some things are bigger than self. Public confidence in the elections oversight and/or processes are bigger than any single person or any ambition they may have. I remain hopeful that coming weeks will show the citizens of this nation/state just that, through the actions and through the yet to be announced hearing of the newly constituted N.C. Board of Elections.”

It’s unclear if Malcolm withdrew from consideration, nominating Democrats realized he had become too toxic, or if there was a conversation and a mutual decision. Mostly likely the latter, but it doesn’t matter.

The new board, which will consist of three Democrats and two Republicans, will be immediately tasked with untangling the high-profile mess of the District 9 race. On a county level, there is also interest in what will happen in the District Court judicial race between Democrat Vanessa Burton and Republican Jack Moody.

In the District 9 race, it has been well-publicized that a hauler in Bladen County is accused of tampering with absentee ballots to the benefit of Republican Mark Harris, initially declared the winner of the race by 905 votes. In Robeson County, however, if there is an issue with the District Court race, it appears to be — shall we say — different, as absentees here went disproportionately Democrat.

Malcolm has been dirtied by allegations that an immediate family member was paid by the Democratic Party to work on behalf of McCready, as well as his frequent contact in the weeks before the election with a Bladen County elections official who has a relationship with the person accused of hijacking the election in favor of Harris. That has led some to believe that Malcolm might have had knowledge of what was going on, but stayed in the weeds.

Those are presumptions. We have asked the questions, and the answers we got are that Malcolm broke no laws and was on sound ground ethically as well.

But, as Malcolm expressed and we second, the important thing going forward is that whatever the decision regarding District 9 — and we would add the judicial race — that there be trust in the process.

Locally there have been allegations directed at Malcolm that he has ignored systemic fraud that no one doubts has plagued our county elections, yet he pounced when McCready, a fellow Democrat, was the victim. Malcolm rejects the suggestion he turned a blind eye to allegations of fraud in local elections, and to be sure, there have been plenty that were resolved in Raleigh. Malcolm also points out that as a former member of the local board all he and it could do was to forward concerns to proper authorities. It is left to them to determine whether or not an investigation follows and how determined it is, but not necessarily where it lands.

As we have said before, we welcome the investigation into allegations of absentee ballot fraud concerning the District 9 race because our democracy ultimately rises or falls on the public’s faith that when a ballot is cast it is not only properly counted, but that it isn’t nullified by one that has been cast fraudulently, either by absentee or in person.

We would also caution against reading too much into Malcolm’s departure from the Elections Board. We believe it was simply his recognition that his presence would be a bad optic when a good one is needed for public trust.

— The Robesonian, Lumberton