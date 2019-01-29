Tuscarora Nation’s petition for recognition

On Jan. 24, the Tuscarora Confederacy of Robeson County delivered its final response to the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs Preliminary Findings and Deficiencies associated with the petition for state recognition.

It took the Tuscarora people precisely 358 days to demonstrate kinship relationships with other recognized American Indian tribes. These relationships with other recognized American Indian tribes were based on the petitioner’s identification as an American Indian group or community, and were evidenced by historic blood and marriage kinship ties and communal interaction of spiritual, educational, and social institutions; or other cultural relationships between known (recognized) tribal communities and the petitioner’s community

The Tuscarora Confederacy provided official records, which included, birth, church, school, military, medical, local and county government records, and other official records identifying the Tuscarora people as American Indian. These vital records will be used in assisting the Tuscarora people’s documentation of American Indian identity. The Tuscarora also provided State and Federal documents identifying them as American Indian. Additionally, documents were submitted which evidenced numerous instances of historic government-to-government relationships between the Tuscarora bands and federal and state governments.

The Tuscarora people also submitted identification from both state and federally recognized American Indian tribes attesting to the petitioning group’s identification as American Indian. This acknowledgement was based on both the historic and current relationships existing between the tribe and the Tuscarora people of Robeson County. Finally, the Tuscarora people demonstrated participation in grants from sources or programs designated as for American Indian only by submitting approved grant awards totaling to $150,000.

The Tuscarora Bands of Robeson County are historically and genealogically interrelated Tuscarora bands or communities in Robeson County. Historically, our Tuscarora communities never unified under an “umbrella” name, but commonly operated in bands in various land settlements in the state of North Carolina. The Tuscarora Bands of Robeson County tribal governance has survived through a family-clan leadership structure preserved through our communities for over 150 years.

The Confederation was chartered to promote the common good of our people, govern ourselves under our own laws, protect and maintain our tribal culture and preserve the legacy of our ancestors. Member bands or communities benefit from collaboration and cooperation on issues of tribal governance, coordination with local, state, and federal government, ensuring representation in national and international venues, and providing a collective voice in matters concerning Indian Country.

It is our desire that this final response to the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs State Recognition Committee will put to end to a 41-year-old battle for reinstatement for state recognition. The Tuscarora people have challenged the honorable Governor Cooper to employ a close watch to ensure the duration of the state recognition process is fair, unbiased, and protected from tribal discrimination and political tactis of neighboring North Carolina Recognized Tribes.

The Tuscarora people have suffered tremendously due to political scrutinizing, tribal discrimination, and paper genocide of our history. The time to end this tribal discrimination is NOW.

Tamra Lowry is the public relations representative for the Tuscarora Nation of North located in Maxton.