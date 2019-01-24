Dr. King’s unfinished business

Your January 23rd editorial, “King’s legacy hasn’t been fully realized,” began: “None of us can be completely sure what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would say if he were alive today. But it’s a safe bet that he would see America’s advances as a mixed bag — with much more work to do.” Considering the tremendous sociopolitical progress he instigated in his short life, if Dr. King were alive today, would there be “much more work to do?”

The editorial asked: “Who is keeping King’s dream from being realized?” The answer is the same type of people who had Dr. King assassinated, unless you are gullible enough to believe a functionally illiterate escaped convict knew exactly where to be to make the fatal shot, how to obtain two fraudulent passports, flew to London, England, on to Lisbon, Portugal, and back to London before being arrested at Heathrow Airport attempting to fly to Brussels, Belgium, without any literate help!

I remember it well; prejudiced, functionally illiterate, non-achieving Caucasians despised the articulate, intellectual Dr. King, who achieved educational superiority in spite of blatant racial discrimination, just as the same resent Barak Obama today, but were commoner Caucasians able to orchestrate an assassination, and finance the multi-nation escape of James Earl Ray, the “patsy” who could barely read?

If Dr. King had successfully instigated a pay raise for Black sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn., what would every sanitation worker in America, regardless of race, have wanted? If sanitation workers’ wages increased, what would every blue-collar worker in America have wanted? Was Dr. King assassinated for campaigning for social justice, or rocking the “cheap-labor” boat, as well as protesting the sacrifice of American troops on the military industrial complex “altar of war profiteering” in Vietnam?

“Who is keeping King’s dream from being realized?” Wouldn’t that be those who profit from the racial division that keeps American workers from coming together to resist exploitation, and the silver-tonged radio and TV spin-doctors who profit more from raising racial distrust, than reasonable political commentary?

What do you think?

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg