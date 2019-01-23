‘Listening session’ sheds a light on common concerns

State Sen. Garland Pierce held a “listening session” with the residents of Scotland County on Tuesday, and he heard plenty about a variety of local concerns.

Expanding Medicaid in North Carolina, an issue that would benefit many in Scotland County who are uninsured or under-insured, was first and foremost on the docket — and we are happy to hear that Democrats in the General Assembly will open next week’s session with a bill that will expand Medicaid here. Not only will it help residents, but rural hospitals and other health-care operations.

Education, as always, was also part of the discussion and centered around testing — but also ventured out to teacher pay, discipline in schools and the state’s grading of schools.

“Schools are different than they used to be, one; the family structure is different than it used to be, two; and society is different than it used to be, three,” Pierce told the crowd. “So we have to find ways to understand that and move forward.

“But right now, teachers are being asked to wear a lot of hats without getting paid more for it,” he added.

It’s true. These are not our grandparents’ schools anymore — or even our parents’. Teachers are saddled with higher expectations to get more out of students in order to prepare them for a changing global society. They must be babysitters, mentors, disciplinarians (with severe restrictions) and, oh by the way … teachers as well.

We agree with what Pierce said when he stated, in his opinion, we should provide schools with the finances and resources they need — without sending students out to sell wrapping paper, cookie dough or whatever to raise money.

There were numerous other topics brought out on Tuesday during the town hall-style meeting which will give Pierce fodder for the General Assembly to consider, but there was one nobody brought up: youth violence.

If there is a growing concern across Scotland County, it is with the all-too-regular shootings and other violence being perpetrated by teens and young adults here. Some, perhaps most, are being categorized as gang activity, but there are also random acts that seem as senseless as any.

It is our thinking that a local commission made up of representatives from law enforcement, schools, churches and youth to discuss the issue of youth violence and crime — and look for viable solutions — would be a good start.

A start is what Pierce said his “listening session” on Tuesday was all about, but we were left wishing there were many more voices in attendance. Fourteen residents is a poor representation of the city and county. But …

“While I agree, we have to start someplace,” Pierce said.

We hope the start keeps rolling — and grows.

***

