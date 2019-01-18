Avoid DIY projects with spouse

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

A discussion on KLOVE radio ensued Wednesday morning concerning DIY projects. I’ll admit that it caught my ear because HGTV has become a regular staple in my house, and I’ve become a huge fan of that goofy Chip Gaines.

The gist of the discussion centered around whether DIY projects are a good thing for couples to take on, and the responses were mixed.

I will tell you right up front that I am 100 percent against any DIY project that includes involving my wife.

That may sound cold, but it’s not meant that way. I love her to death, but doing a DIY project with her is much like trying to make a decision of where we want to go out to eat — we both have our own ideas and methods for getting something done, and putting Craftsman tools in each of our hands probably isn’t a good idea during these times.

Now, the KLOVE folks — Skip and Amy — tried hard to convince me that doing DIY projects together will generate real companionship, fellowship and any other “ship” you can name. But they are wrong.

In 2017, my wife convinced me that we needed to work on the walls going up the stairway and in the upstairs bathroom. It was something I had considered years earlier, but never pulled the trigger on — for good reason. The entire wall of the stairway and bathroom were covered in 1970s wallpaper that was blue and brownish gold that had something like mourning doves all over it. Awful stuff.

Since I’d heard how challenging it can be to remove old wallpaper, I was perfectly willing to pay an expert. Not my wife. When I suggested that, she gave me one single word, drawn out for emphasis and with an extension younger folks use nowadays that acts as an exclamation point: “Nooooooooo-uh.”

She started without me and, when it came time to reach the spots near the ceiling, I had no choice but to help … she is a bit height challenged. Making matters worse is the fact that there was a second layer of 1950s wallpaper underneath that proved nearly impossible to get off. I may have uttered unrepeatable words.

But after 10 months — yep, you read that right — it was finished.

My idea of a DIY project was putting a deck in the back yard. My vision was for a 20-by-30 deck that wrapped around a large Oak tree and had a curvature on one end that followed the edge of the driveway. It took me three weeks, but a pile of pre-treated wood boards, concrete deck blocks and more than 1,000 screws later, I had a deck.

Chip would have been proud, though he would have had it finished in a day.

Recently, however, my wife has begun suggesting that we tackle stripping the wallpaper off the downstairs master bathroom and painting. While were were at it, she said, perhaps we should put in a new vanity. Oh, and maybe even consider removing the jetted garden tub and replacing it with a stand-up shower.

My first reaction was, “By ourselves?”

When she responded with, “Well, maybe. We can just start and see how it goes,” it was deja vu all over again for me.

Pull down more wallpaper? Noooooooo-uh!

Replace the vanity? Heck noooooooooooo-uh!

Take out the garden tub and replace it with a stand-up shower? H-E-double-toothpicks nooooooooo-uh!

There is a perfectly good reason why DIY stands for Do It Yourself and not Do It Yourselves. Even Chip doesn’t DIH (do it himself) with Joanna around. Must be why their marriage works so well — she pops in, tells Chip what to do and leaves.

As for the next bathroom project, I will be referring to my favorite partner. The checkbook.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]