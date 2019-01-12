Block doesn’t deserve to be mayor, doctor

Mayor Matthew Block didn’t keep his New Year’s resolution to avoid social media very long.

Apparently we sent him scurrying straight to Facebook with the attempt to steal our thunder about a story that Block’s medical license was revoked by New York State in late 2018. He failed miserably.

Block attempted to tell his side of the story before the story appeared in The Laurinburg Exchange on Friday, but as is his modus operandi, he merely brushed off the issue, pointed fingers at someone else and even tossed in a little white lie.

He said: “My surrendering my NY State license was made public several months ago …” The hearing and revocation in New York took place in August and September — hardly several months ago. And it was made public to whom? Certainly not to anyone in Scotland County beyond Block’s own mailbox. Was there an attempt by Block to head off any negative effects by offering a full disclosure at the time? No. The reason seems easy to conclude: he was in the midst of what he hoped would be a successful campaign for a county commissioner’s seat, and chose not to chance sullying his name.

And yes, the revocation of Block’s medical license in New York took place more than three months ago, but it takes time to obtain official documentation and comments from any governmental entity, especially during the holidays.

He said: “Nothing new going on, just the Editor trying to sell newspapers.” Few things would be more newsworthy than a local physician who holds the office of city mayor being stripped of his medical license, even in another state.

And the little white lie?

Block offered: “… the New York Medical Board asked me to either come to NY to meet with their medical board face to face or surrender my NY medical license.” Not true. The letter to Block from the New York State Department of Health makes no mention of surrendering or giving up his license. He was truthful in the fact that he was given a chance to attend the hearing, as well as the fact that he chose not to. But the documentation clearly states that the Hearing Committee voted unanimously to revoke the license based on professional misconduct in North Carolina. The word “surrender” doesn’t appear anywhere in the documentation.

His statement claimed three times he surrendered his license. Not so little a lie, after all.

If there is a head-scratcher, it is this: How Block’s admitted professional misconduct — which included writing prescriptions for a family member and then using the drugs for his personal use — doesn’t rise to the level of criminal activity is beyond us.

It is our collective thinking that, if the state of New York found Block’s activities here egregious enough to revoke his medical license, then the state of North Carolina should have been moved to do the same. We also think that, on the basis of the story and Block’s usual arrogance in response, reports of Block’s alleged, continued use of alcohol and/or drugs should again find their way to the N.C. Medical Board.

Second chances are a compassionate option that we usually will promote, but at what point do you finally realize that the trust you are placing in a person is a losing proposition?

Judge for yourself what the real story is. You can believe an individual who has been judged as unprofessional and has no trouble lying, or you can read the official documentation word for word that is posted with the story online at www.laurinburgexchange.com.

Mayor or Doctor — neither are titles which Block deserves to hold.