Don’t be timid with love for God

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

It is often said, “life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we react.”

It is so easy to tuck in our heads, and simply cradle down until we think the situation has passed. God created each of us to be warriors for Him. Do not hunker down and wait on the storm to pass. Tackle that storm with the ammunition God instilled in all His children. When you have doubts about your courage, just think about your heritage. Remember that you are a child of the highest God and your bloodline is that of the King of Kings.

Every day we will be faced with decisions that require bold choices if we’re living at all. I make every decision now based on the word of God. Sometimes, although it’s a simple decision, it’s not that easy. The devil will continue to attempt to force you into a bad decision, but you’ll always know what’s right. As soon as you try to justify a bad choice with reasons that are not Godly, stop in your tracks! Take a breath and remember who you are. Remember that if the devil is trying to persuade you, you’ve got something unbelievable about to happen in your life. Something so BIG that only the King of Kings could construct, and the devil wants to stop it.

I’ve decided to react to situations now and spread the word of Jesus Christ at every opportunity I get. I’m not going to be timid in my love of God because He’s not bashful about His love for me. If I live my life with these principles intact, I’ve got an amazing life ahead, and even more important, I’ve got an eternal life that is unimaginable.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” Rick and and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For more information, contact [email protected]