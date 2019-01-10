Things need to change … for us and the animals

Since 1990, lions, tigers and other big cats have killed 24 people … in the United States.

The latest fatality occurred about 11 days ago near Burlington, when a captive lion attacked and killed an intern at a wildlife center.

Alexandra Black, 22, who had been on the job for only two weeks, was cleaning an enclosure that houses large cats at the Conservators Center when the cat fatally mauled her.

The private facility, which rescues and breeds animals, straddles the line between Alamance and Caswell counties. In April of 2018, a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector counted 16 lions, three tigers and two leopards among the 85 animals housed there.

And while a state investigation of Black’s death is pending, it’s not premature to ask how such a thing could happen here. Yet again.

And why North Carolina is one of only four states in the nation with no law on the books that pertains to private ownership of exotic animals. This means — absent local laws that ban the practice — any private citizen can own any type of animal he or she chooses, from a chimpanzee to a rhinoceros.

Dec. 30’s attack was horrific. During “a routine enclosure cleaning,” the center said on its website, “one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person.”

After the center’s founder and director had tried unsuccessfully to subdue the animal with dart and blow guns, Caswell County sheriff’s deputies killed the animal with several gunshots.

This was not an unfamiliar tragedy.

In late 2003 a 10-year-old in Wilkes County was dragged by his uncle’s 400-pound tiger into its cage. Months later, a 14-year-old in Surry County was attacked and injured by a 200-pound tiger that belonged to her father. In Wake County in 1995 a 3-year-old lost his eyesight when his father’s pet tiger bit and crushed his skull.

The Conservators Center is licensed by the USDA, which found no violations there during inspections in 2017 and 2018. But USDA licenses are automatically renewed, even if there are violations, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

And its licenses are not “species specific.” This means an individual licensed to “display rabbits at birthday parties could go out and get lions and chimps and rhinos” on the same license, Debbie Healy of the Humane Society said in an interview last week.

Also, the center has no accreditation from either the Association of Zoos and Aquariums or the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, which are known for exacting standards (the Greensboro Science Center is accredited by the AZA). The AZA has a 100-plus page manual alone on the care of tigers and requires emergency drills, Healy said.

As for legal remedies, a 2015 bill passed that would have outlawed private ownership of lions, tigers and other dangerous animals passed the state House but failed in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Humane Society is promoting the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would establish national regulations for the private ownership and care of dangerous animals.

Something certainly needs to change, for the sake of animals of all shapes and sizes, especially the human ones.

— News & Record of Greensboro