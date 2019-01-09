Life changes dreams, and that’s OK

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

My dream was to be a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.

I loved playing baseball, and not to sound conceited, I was good. I’m not sure if I would have ever been good enough to pitch for the Braves, but who knows? I played for my high school team and also played twice a week for an American Legion team. After I graduated, I married my beautiful wife, worked full time, attended college full time, and a year later, was a father.

Now, my career choice changed out of necessity and I never thought twice about it. We all know that my chances of playing professional baseball were slim to none, but it was still a dream.

My life changed as my priorities changed. My thoughts were completely focused on providing for my wife, son, and our new family. I hear people say all the time, never give up on your dream, but I want you to know that God does not consider you a failure if you don’t achieve the greatness that some view as success.

Sometimes, we must face reality, and take responsibility for our actions. We must change our dream for life and grab the miracles that God has blessed us with, nurture those blessings, and watch those dreams grow into our life’s work.

My point is that life changes us. Don’t think you are a failure because one dream didn’t work out. I instinctively changed my path, but I don’t regret one moment of my life, even the difficult ones.

I figured out a few years ago that God saw great things in me, just as He does you! Your life will change and that’s OK. Just keep living, using God’s word as your guide and you cannot fail.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” Rick and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For more information, contact [email protected]