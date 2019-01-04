If you’ve already spent some time with Page 1A today, you’ve seen the discussion on New Year’s resolutions from those in Scotland County. I’d like to add one to whatever list you may have …

Some of you may associate a deck of cards with gambling, and that alone may keep you from even having one in your home.

That should change today.

What you are about to read isn’t rules for a card game, and it’s not something that originates from me. But I’m going to share with you this story about a special deck of cards that you should have in your home — perhaps even one in every room.

***

The story …

One Sunday morning in a foreign country, a young soldier was alone in the bunkhouse. It was quiet that day — no mortars, no gunfire, no land mines being tripped. And as that young soldier sat on his bunk, he pulled out an old deck of cards from his breast pocket and laid each card out in front of him.

About that time, his sergeant came in and asked the soldier why he wasn’t out with the rest of the platoon.

“I thought I’d stay behind, Sarge, and spend some time with the Lord.”

The sergeant looked at the young man quizzically and said, “Looks like you’re about to play cards, son.”

“No sir … you see, since we are not allowed to have a Bible in this country, I’ve decided to talk with the Lord by studying this deck of cards.”

The soldier went on to explain that:

— The ace reminded him that there is only one God.

— The 2 represents the two parts of the Bible — the old and new testaments.

— The 3 represents the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

— The 4 stands for the four apostles — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

— The 5 is for the five virgins who were 10, but only five of them were glorified.

— The 6 represents the six days it took God to create the heavens and the earth.

— The 7 is for the day God rested.

— The 8 is for the family of Noah and his wife, their three sons and their wives, whom God saved from the flood that destroyed the earth.

— The 9 is for the lepers whom Jesus cleansed of leprosy. He cleansed 10, but nine never thanked Him.

— The 10 represents the Ten Commandments that God handed down to Moses on tablets of stone.

— The Jack is a reminder of Satan, one of God’s first angels, who was kicked out of heaven for his sly and wicked ways. He is now the joker of eternal hell.

— The Queen stands for the Virgin Mary.

— The King represents Jesus, who is the King of all kings.

“And Sarge, when I count the dots on all of the cards, I come up with 365 — one for every day of the year,” the young soldier said. “And there are a total of 52 cards, one for every week of the year.

“So when I want to talk with God and thank Him, I pull out this old deck of cards and they remind me of all that I have to be thankful for,” the young man concluded.

And that sergeant, a man of many military years and missions, stood there with tears welling up in his eyes — and all he could think to say after a moment was, “Soldier, can I borrow that deck of cards when you’re done?”

***

If that’s not the very best use for a deck of cards, I don’t know what is. We should all have one — or more — like that.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.