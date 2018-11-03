Your six-word life stories

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Last month, I gave you folks the task of coming up with a six-word phrase that described your life. That homework proved challenging for some and impossible for most.

Kirby Winston of Maxton called me several days ago and said he sat right down to author his six-word life story the very day the assignment was issued, thinking he’d have no trouble whatsoever.

“I was wrong,” he said. “The best I could do was seven words — Some missteps, but not very many regrets — and so I gave up.”

Winston said he came back to the stumper several times over the past couple of weeks, but had no luck axing that seventh word. Soooooooooo … I will ax it for him: Some missteps, but very few regrets OR … Some missteps, not very many regrets. You’re welcome, Kirby.

Some folks did have luck all on their own — though it may have taken a little more effort in some cases to whittle the number of words down to six.

Mary Williams of Laurinburg, for instance, began the task with a total of 13 words when she wrote …

1 – Mom & Dad

2 – My husband

3 – Son & daughter

4 – Church

5 – Blessed

6 – Retired & health

It was a unique idea and I saw what she was trying to do, but it wasn’t within the guidelines — which I told her when we corresponded. In the end, she came up with “It’s a wonderful life, still is.” Perfect.

Frank Lea of Laurinburg nailed his six-word life story pretty quickly when he submitted “21: Robust idealism; 73: Resolute cynicism.”

Those two life stories have been selected by a panel of judges here at The Laurinburg Exchange as the winners of this little contest. Williams and Lea will each be mailed a ribbon for their efforts.

OK, that panel had only one member AND those two entries were the only two that included names and addresses. Though I still really like the entries from Williams and Lea, there were six others submitted without names and addresses. So after consulting with the panel — now up to three members with me, myself and I — it was decided to give those entries an honorable mention.

They were:

“I served, I survived, I’m thankful.”

“Thy will be done, I prayed.”

“Enjoyed my youth, thriving as adult.”

“Friends are scattered coast to coast.”

“Always living life to its fullest.”

“Going to Heaven, but not today.”

I will say that it was interesting to see just what y’all would come up with, but I’m hoping many more of you will take a shot at the next six-word task — which will be coming very soon, probably closer to the holidays. Not sure yet what the prize will be for the best efforts, but I’ll come up with something.

On a more personal note, today is my oldest daughter’s birthday. It’s pretty stunning to realize that she is turning 39 today. Though she lives near Nashville, Tennessee, with a terrific husband and beautiful daughter of her own now, I can’t help but think back to when she was a youngster and the experiences we shared.

As with most, there were highs and lows, each one molding a relationship that, now, is one of friendship, love and deep loyalty.

So in the spirit of the six-word story, here is mine for Shannon: Respect, pride and love; happy birthday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]