Board puts its students first with decision

The Scotland County Board of Education, on Monday, made about the only valid decision its members had available to them while wrestling with the lost school days when Hurricane Florence blew through the region in mid-September.

In a nutshell, the board unanimously approved to not make up any of the days lost and instead extended the first semester by five days. The days missed will be deemed as completed and will count the hours towards instructional hours. The plan, though, will utilize the days the district has left by allowing more instructional hours in the first semester, helping the high school students since they move to different classes in the second semester.

There were other options, but none were considered to be beneficial to the most important part of the equation — the students.

We applaud the school board for doing what’s right for the education of our students, even if it makes things a bit challenging to educators.

Successfully educating students is difficult enough under the best circumstances, but when major hiccups are thrown into the mix — like Mother Nature did on Sept. 14-15 — things can easily go off the tracks. Thankfully, the members of our county school board handled this hiccup well.

Our only hope now is that Mother Nature doesn’t toss another one our way in the form of snow days. We deserve a mild winter.

***

Flu shot saves lives

***

This season’s flu is expected to be less severe than the previous one, but that’s not saying much. Nationwide, there were more than 80,000 flu-related deaths during the 2017-18 flu season, the highest level since 1976-77, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three-hundred eighty-six of those occurred in North Carolina. Most of the victims were over 65, but 11 were under 25.

Fortunately, there’s a readily available and effective preventative measure: the flu vaccine.

It may seem premature to think about the flu while fall is still struggling to assert itself, but some sporadic cases of the flu have already been seen this season.

Influenza is a highly contagious disease and can be transmitted from coughs or sneezes from up to six feet away. Symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees or higher (though not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches and/or body aches; chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Even if it doesn’t kill, it can be debilitating and require hospitalization.

If symptoms strike, it’s important to see a doctor immediately.

Or you can do the smart thing: get the flu shot. Today.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness; bad days give experience; worst days give lessons; and best days give memories.” (Unknown)