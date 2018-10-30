Let’s support the multi-generational center effort

I am writing to express my strong support for the county’s efforts to build a multi-generational center at the Morgan Complex. While I serve on the Laurinburg City Council, I am writing only in my individual capacity as a life-long resident of Laurinburg and do not intend to suggest in any way that I am speaking on behalf of the council.

Like many smaller communities, Laurinburg and Scotland County face significant challenges. We are all aware of the loss of manufacturing jobs over the past two decades and the resulting negative impact on our local economy and community morale. It is well known that Laurinburg and Scotland County consistently rank poorly in overall health outcomes. Our young people have limited opportunities for recreation and, in many cases, lack safe places to play, both being readily available in larger, more affluent counties. Now we have a chance to work together to address many of these issues and, at the same time, add to the list of amenities which will assist our county moving forward economically.

Led by Brian Graham, our Parks and Recreation Department has developed a plan for a facility which will provide for the first public swimming pool in Laurinburg and Scotland County since the closure of Legion Park decades ago. Plans call for a double-gym for basketball, indoor soccer and other sports and activities. An outdoor water feature will provide a fun and unique experience for our children. Space is included for arts and crafts, exercise classes and other opportunities for senior citizens. As presently conceived, the facility will serve as a center stage for large community events.

If approved, the proposed quarter of a penny sales tax increase will provide a funding stream sufficient to pay for the ongoing costs of the facility. While no one wants their taxes to be raised, this minimal sales tax increase will be shared by all who visit our community.

After years of debate regarding the lack of recreation opportunities in Scotland County we are now being given an opportunity to tackle this need once and for all. Please support this effort and ask your friends and co-workers to do the same.

Drew Williamson

Laurinburg