About that night I spent in the Robeson Co. Jail …

It was a fall Friday night like almost any other. Except it wasn’t.

As darkness began to fall all around me, there was a light breeze that seemed to be wrestling over whether it wanted to hang on to a late-summer’s warmth or get a head start on an early-winter’s coolness.

A quick glance to the northeast revealed a haze of bright lights over the treetops, telling me there was a high-school football game going on. Turning my head to the west, I noticed there was a nearly half-moon beaming proudly as it hung in the October sky.

Had this been a typical fall Friday night, it would have seemed almost Norman Rockwellian — a perfect setting for a warm sweatshirt, a cup pf hot chocolate and some slow rocking on the front porch.

But I had an appointment on this night —- with 1825, or 1925. I wasn’t sure which.

This appointment wasn’t one which I was sure I wanted to keep. In fact, it took some serious thinking on my part before I could even agree to it.

But here it was — the Friday night. And when the clock struck 7:52, I knew it was time to go. In exactly eight minutes, I was expected to be a few blocks away in downtown Lumberton at the Proctor Law Office.

I grabbed what I thought I would need and kissed my wife good-bye — hoping I would see her before too long.

For those who don’t know the story of the Proctor Law Office, allow me to give you the Reader’s Digest version: it’s the oldest building in the downtown business district of Lumberton; it once belonged to a man who laid out the original plans for the city; and it has served as a law office, residence, post office, hardware store and a few other things over the years.

Now, it stands as a city icon to the past and houses a number of artifacts dating back to the 1800s. It’s also a meeting place for small groups, all of whom walk on the original pine-heart wood flooring that was merely flipped over when the building was refurbished some years ago.

On this night, there were 10 others joining me. Each of them seemed to be oozing with anticipation over how they expected the night to unfold — which was totally at odds with how I hoped it would go.

These individuals were members of the Carolina Paranormal Research Society. Very loosely, that means they are ghost hunters. And if I hadn’t known that, it would have been quickly evident from their discussions of television shows like “A Haunting” on the Discovery Channel, “Ghost Whisperer” on CBS and “Ghost Hunters” on the Sci-Fi Channel.

By 10 p.m., after an enjoyable last meal — um, dinner, I mean — the group got down to business. Teams were chosen and instructions were given. Then we all headed down the street to our real destination … the old Robeson County Jail.

The setting could not have been more perfect. For them. For me, it could not have been more eerie. The big moon was starting to be overshadowed by fast-moving clouds that seemed to promise interesting things later on.

I was equipped with a digital camera, which paled to the equipment carried by the rest of the group. There was night-vision goggles, night-vision camera lenses, special thermometers and tiny tape-recorders with ultra-sensitive microphones. These people were freakin’ serious.

At 11 p.m., the teams were ready to scatter throughout the long-abandoned, critter-infested building — but not before one of the members nudged my arm and said, “Are ya scared?”

“Nooooooooo,” was all I could manage to say, but “Not yet” is what I was thinking.

For the next couple of hours, 11 live people walked the halls of this turn-of-the-century jail. There’s no telling how many non-live people were with us. We all stuck our heads into storage rooms and closets; walked into jail cell after jail cell; sat where murderers once sat; snapped photos of every nook and cranny we could find — all the while speaking in whispers and wiping cobwebs away.

At one point, a couple of the guys in the group attempted to start conversations with anyone whose spirit may still reside there. Thankfully, I didn’t hear anyone answer. Rather than invite a response, I chose instead to remain quiet and keep a sharp eye out for anything … well, spooky.

Apparently, there was success. A few reported they’d heard voices. One said there were footsteps on one of the staircases. The closest I came to anything … well, spooky … was when the guy I was with took a photo in a downstairs room and told me that, over near the window, was a real live orb.

But even though I didn’t hear the voices or take a photo that showed an orb, this tour of the old jailhouse still held my interest. Fear never really played a part, which, believe me, I was quite happy about — I hadn’t brought a change of drawers with me.

What I did experience, however, was something that approached awe. Though stories about suicides and overcrowding — as well as inmates in Cell Block 1 scooping water out of toilets near the women’s portion of the jail in order to be able to talk with them — stuck in my head as we roamed the jail, I couldn’t help but think that this was once a terribly cruel place. I almost felt a twinge of pity for those who had earned their way in.

As we stepped outside, and the stories about voices and footsteps began to flow, I knew that I definitely wanted to go back inside again someday.

Then, we all took notice of those clouds. They were now dark, separating us from the moonlit sky and seemingly boiling as they rolled past. Off to the west, lightning would often show itself in the small creases left between the clouds. Something bad was brewing.

It was time to go home.

The old jailhouse is now gone — razed several years ago to make way for progress in the form of downtown parking and a new roundabout. My inclination is to think those spirits that once roamed the jail’s hallways are still there … somewhere.

