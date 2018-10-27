Keep talking, not shouting … and vote

We’re almost there. Then the shouting can subside, and we can get back to normal.

At least, once upon a time that was the case with Election Day. Sound bites, social media trolls and endless left- and right-side television channels changed that in the 21st century.

We once said opinions are like noses — everybody has one. The difference now is more people can have theirs heard, and many times as loud as they wish.

Freedom of speech is beautiful. The Founders believed this right to be inherent and essential to man’s pursuit of happiness; in fact, it was two years ahead of the Declaration of Independence in John Dickinson’s Declarations of Resolves.

To now be at a time in history when self-expression is available in so many forms to so many people, we are far from celebrating. Those single-sided TV opinion channels, for example, are popular because many just want to hear things one way.

Good democracy demands more.

Lest we kid ourselves, the shouting matches were happening long before the last presidential election. The one before that, too. But during this time period, the amplification increased alongside technology advances.

So here we are, not liking everything we hear and often tuning it out.

We need the debate. It strengthens our democracy. Using critical thinking and reasoned arguments, we can have dialogue that constructively advances any topic.

And when the words we hear don’t match ours, the remedy isn’t censorship. It’s more speech, more dialogue.

But not shouting.

Rather, something that is substantive and delivered respectfully. We need this kind of discourse, and not just around the elections.

Consider the words penned by the president of Elon University. Connie Book writes, “Learning to ride a bicycle is not intuitive. Nor is knowing how to conduct a civil dialogue. While a broadly educated student can become familiar with the ideas and theories driving differences in points of view, the practice of exchanging those ideas with each other is a set of skills that can and should be taught.”

She is championing not only her school’s contribution to that end, but all of higher education. Many among us could use a course.

Book also writes with optimism for students to be “passionate, zealous and fierce about sharing ideas in hopes of making a difference in the world.”

That’s the goal of all the shouters, too. No matter what we think of their tactics, much less their opinion we like or don’t like, they want to make a difference. But passion isn’t measured in volume. And a better situation doesn’t come from censorship.

We have to be better than all the shouting. We have to know how to disagree and share a willingness to move forward.

Election Day is near. Candidates and their supporters do have disagreements.

Let’s keep talking, not shouting.

And while we don’t endorse specific candidates — you should know by now who is doing yours and God’s best work — we will give our thumbs up once again to the referendum for a quarter-cent sales tax here.

For as minimal a price tag as there possibly could be to Scotland County residents, the proposed multi-generational center would give all of you access to a world-class facility — and it would be there for your children and grandchildren for many years to come, forever changing the county landscape for the better.

Please plan to vote Tuesday.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“One person’s vote can make a difference, and everyone should try to be that one.” (John F. Kennedy)